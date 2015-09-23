Bucs and Texans to Meet for Fourth Time

Also, the Buccaneers and Texans do have an extensive preseason history together. When Houston first joined the league in 2002, the two teams agreed to a nine-year run of preseason games, meeting in the last warm-up game every year through 2010. The teams alternated playing host to those preseason finales, starting with Houston in 2002, so that's five more trips the Buccaneers have made to Texas. Not that it's particularly relevant, but the Buccaneers did win seven of those nine games, including four of five in Houston.

By the time the two teams met for the first time in 2003, the Buccaneers were the defending champs in name only. A fast start to their title-defense season had melted away amid a run of injuries and frustrating late-game losses and the Buccaneers were just 6-7 when the Texans visited in Week 15. The Bucs would take that game, 16-3, for their final victory of 2003. This would be the finest game as a Buccaneer for running back Thomas Jones, who had been acquired in an offseason trade after three uninspiring years in Arizona. Jones, who would turn his bounce-back year in Tampa into a big contract in Chicago and an eventual 10,000-yard career, ran 34 times for 134 yards and a touchdown. His 16-yard scoring run at the end of the Buccaneers' first drive was the game's only touchdown, in fact. With franchise quarterback David Carr out, the Texans turned to Dave Ragone, who would complete just nine of 17 passes for 65 yards while absorbing five sacks. DE Greg Spires accounted for 2.5 of those five sacks.