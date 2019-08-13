Bucs Anonymous: The First Reveal

Player B a.k.a D'Cota Dixon

We have our first reveal! So, because Dixon has now landed on Injured Reserve, my hand was a little forced. It's a shame because Dixon was having a wonderful camp and was a great come-from-behind kind of story. Originally a tryout player, Dixon impressed with his physicality and his understanding of the game. He seemed to improve and grasp more and more concepts by the day.

That won't necessarily change now that he's sidelined either. Though on IR, Dixon continues to learn the defense and is out at practice each day with his teammates. On Tuesday, he was even in newly signed safety Micah Abernathy's ear. When Abernathy would come off the field, Dixon would meet him, clipboard in hand, and Dixon looked to be talking him through things.

"I believe that God has purposed me to be here and I believe that it's much bigger than football – for the Bucs' sake and my sake, that drives me," Dixon told me prior to his injury. "It makes me want to be a coach on the field."

He's become that last part despite being a rookie. It will also allow him to get an even firmer grasp on this system – a redshirt year, if you will. Rest assured, when he's healthy, he will be able to fit right back in. Dixon has always had great study habits as well as a spherical view of his position – he used to be a running back, in fact.

"In pop warner, I was a running back in mighty mites. The pee wee squad. I used to have a little Barry Sanders jersey and so I used to think I was Barry Sanders," Dixon recalled. "I had a little 21 too and I thought I was Sean Taylor. I used to try to mimic these NFL pro-style guys and watch and 'study.' As a toddler, I'm studying – no, I'm watching YouTube highlights. I thought I was studying something. That was something that I really loved. Coming out there in practice, I really thought I was Barry Sanders, you know? Sweetness. I had a Walter Payton one."

Now, he'll get to watch the Bucs running backs and the team as a whole as he continues with his rehab – and his studies – these next few months.

Player C

Player C played 42% of the offensive snaps as well as 14% of special teams snaps during last Friday's game. Though he didn't get as much of the special teams snaps as might be expected, he knows he can make a big impact in that phase of the game and has placed a huge emphasis on it.

"That's really going to be important for me, to make sure I'm a leader on special teams and a playmaker on special teams," Player C said. "I was able to do that in my one kickoff, I had a tackle. I was making sure I was being productive in the special teams phase. That's definitely going to be very important for me and something I find very important."

Player C was also very productive on the offensive side of the ball for the Bucs in the game. You could argue he was the most productive of any skill player on the field. Overall, he was pleased with his performance but is looking to continue to grow as the preseason goes on. This is his chance to get the most work in game action and he plans on making the most of it.

"Felt good," Player C said. "Felt like I played well, was able to make plays in catching the ball, running the ball and in pass protection. It felt good."