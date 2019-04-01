Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Begin Phase One of Offseason Program

Tampa Bay's 2019 offseason training program begins with the first day of April, though the opening phase of on-field activity includes only strength and conditioning work.

Apr 01, 2019 at 06:11 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

1012-helmet-viewing-guide.jpg

The 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the practice field for the first time on Monday…at least, the players will.

As April begins, so does the Buccaneers' offseason training program, which will gradually progress through three phases and conclude with a mandatory mini-camp in the first week of June. When the team takes the field on Monday it will be the opening of Phase I of that program, which by rules negotiated into the collective bargaining agreement, gets things off to a very basic start. Most notably, only strength and conditioning coaches may join the players on the field during this two-week phase.

Because the Buccaneers have a new coaching staff, led by Head Coach Bruce Arians, the they are one of eight teams who may get an earlier start on their offseason program. They are taking advantage, getting Phase I taken care of during the first half of April. Phase II will start in the third week of April and will conclude midway through May. That phase will be interrupted by a three-day voluntary mini-camp, which is another bonus given to teams with new head coaches.

Phase III, which includes 10 OTA practices, will take up the rest of May, leading to that final mini-camp. That last three-day camp is the only part of the offseason program that is not voluntary for players. In addition, no contact is allowed at any point during the offseason and helmets don't go on until Phase III.

Bucs Players Arrive for Offseason Workouts

View pictures of Bucs players arriving for Phase One of Offseason Workouts.

190401_Player_Arrivals_001
1 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_041
2 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_040
3 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_044
4 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_043
5 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_030
6 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_032
7 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_045
8 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_039
9 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_033
10 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_025
11 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_036
12 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_038
13 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_042
14 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_029
15 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_037
16 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_035
17 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_023
18 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_031
19 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_021
20 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_034
21 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_022
22 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_027
23 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_024
24 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_028
25 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_010
26 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_020
27 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_026
28 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_015
29 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_016
30 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_008
31 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_009
32 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_011
33 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_014
34 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_019
35 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_017
36 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_013
37 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_012
38 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_007
39 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_002
40 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_018
41 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_005
42 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_006
43 / 44
190401_Player_Arrivals_003
44 / 44
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here is how the offseason training program will progress this spring:

Phase I (April 1-11)

· Two weeks in duration, maximum of four workouts per week

· Players' time at facility limited to four total hours per day, including a maximum of 90 minutes on the field

· Teams can only specify a two-hour window for players to be at the facility; players choose the other two hours for weight-room work

· Only strength and conditioning coaches allowed on the field

· "Dead ball" drills allowed: quarterbacks can throw to receivers with no coverage, kickers and punters can kick but without snappers and holders involved, snappers may snap into a net

· No helmets or pads allowed

Phase II (April 15-May 9)

· Three weeks in duration (Buccaneers' Phase II covers four weeks on the calendar, with a mini-camp in the middle)

· Players' time at facility limited to four hours per day, same rules as above

· All coaches allowed on the field

· Individual position drills allowed

· No offense-vs.-defense work allowed

Voluntary Mini-Camp (April 23-25)

· Three days, must be held prior to the draft

· Same on-field rules as mandatory mini-camp, with helmets and offense-vs.-defense drills allowed

Phase III (May 14-31)

· Four weeks, including mandatory mini-camp

· 10 OTA (offseason training activity) workouts allowed

· Maximum of three OTAs in first two weeks, four in third week

· Offense-vs.-defense work allowed, including 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills

· Helmets and protective knee and elbow pads allowed

· One week (June 4-6) allowed for mandatory mini-camp

· Allowed two practices per day totaling 3.5 hours on the field; second practice must be a walk-through

Related Content

news

Lavonte David's Possible Return Against Chicago & How Tom Brady Has Helped Leonard Fournette Improve | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs could get their defensive captain back this Sunday, offensive meetings with Tom Brady and what the Bucs' defense can expect from Justin Fields and the Bears' offense.
news

Updates: Bucs Have 'Fingers Crossed' for Lavonte David Return

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular season
news

Bears-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 20: Six Players Sidelined

The Buccaneers open full-speed practice missing six players ahead of Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bears.
news

John Molchon Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

After being activated from injured reserve on Monday and waived on Tuesday, second-year G John Molchon will stick around on the Bucs' practice squad, where he spent most of last season as well
Advertising