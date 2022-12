Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Dec. 15: Tryon-Shoyinka, Winfield Jr., Wirfs Practiced in Limited Fashion 

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vita Vea (calf), Carl Nassib (pectoral), Julio Jones (knee), Jamel Dean (toe) and Genard Avery (abdomen/oblique) did not participate in practice. Additionally, three players practiced in a limited fashion including Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip), Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Tristan Wirfs (ankle). After not participating on Wednesday, Wirfs upgraded on Thursday in the indoor facility.