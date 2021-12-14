B.P. Big Play Breakdown | A Next Gen Look at Bills-Bucs

Breshad Perriman's teammates call him 'B.P.' Here's one of many examples from the postgame press conferences following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills:

"Once I saw him in the open field, I was 'Go B.P.! Run!' and he did," said Tom Brady.

The reason for the nickname is obvious, of course, but after Sunday's white-knuckle win, that abbreviation may have a double meaning. Just call him 'Big Play' Breshad Perriman. BP2.

Perriman's biggest play of the season, most likely of his NFL career, came with just over five minutes left in overtime, after the Buccaneers had left a 24-3 halftime lead devolve into a 27-27 tie at the end of regulation. Tampa Bay's defense got a huge three-and-out to start the extra period but Bills punter Matt Haack boomed a 63-yard kick that went out of bounds at the home team's six-yard line. That put the Buccaneers 94 yards away from the opposite end zone, although at that point a field goal would have won the game.

A field goal would not prove necessary on this fine evening. The Buccaneers got to their own 42 with a combination of a couple Leonard Fournette runs, a timely defensive pass interference flag and a very nice run-after-the-catch by Rob Gronkowski on a second-and-17. That made it third-and-three and the Bucs needed a first down in order to avoid the tough decision of going for it on fourth down near midfield.

Well, the Buccaneers got that first down…and much more. Perriman ran a crossing route from left to right and ended up with a coverage mismatch against linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Brady hit Perriman in stride and the receiver turned upfield and accelerated 58 yards to the end zone. The Bucs and the home crowd then celebrated a 33-27 walk-off win on just the second overtime touchdown in franchise history.

Let's take a closer look at how that play unfolded with the help of NFL Next Gen Stats.

The first thing to note is that NGS gave the Buccaneers a 56.1% win probability before that play and that the play itself had an expected points added of 1.09. Obviously, that win probability shot up to 100% by the time Perriman was in the end zone, and the play itself had resulted in six points. That added win probability of 43.9% and expected points added figure of 5.91 make Perriman's score one of the most impactful of Tampa Bay's entire season.

The second thing to note is that it took excellent protection from the Buccaneers' offensive line, with some help from running back Leonard Fournette. Brady came into the game averaging 2.51 seconds from the snap to the throw, third-fastest in the league and the fastest for him since NGS started tracking in 2016. On this play, however, he held onto the ball for 3.44 seconds, a virtual eternity by comparison. Brady first looks to his left, where Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans all end up. Perriman is the only one who ends up going to the right, as Fournette has stayed in to block.

That is sort of the design of the play, although Perriman revealed afterward that he and Evans didn't do their crossing routes exactly as intended. Evans, who lines up to the right but well inside the numbers, is supposed to take his route across the field underneath that of Perriman, who lines up in the left slot after the huddle. However, Evans ends up taking the higher route and cornerback Levi Wallace, who appears to have coverage duties on Perriman to start the play, peels off and goes with Evans. Cornerback Dane Jackson starts the play off in coverage of Evans but falls behind in the wash of the crossing routes.