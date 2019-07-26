Bucs Cameron Brate is 'Full Go' for 2019, Looking Forward to Mixing into Bruce Arians' Offense

Once the decision to finally have surgery was made, it was a matter then of getting healthy for 2019. The rehabilitation process can sometimes be a lonely one, though Brate said he's generally a positive person who didn't suffer from any doubts while going through it. Instead, it afforded him a new appreciation for the game and serves as his motivation going into a finally healthy 2019.

"I fell in love with the game in a different way," Brate said. "It just motivated me recovering from surgery. It gave me something every single day – you know, if I do these extra reps now, it's going to pay off in the end. That was kind of my motivation throughout my recovery and I'm going to continue to have that chip on my shoulder and try to prove myself again that I am the player that I was in the past."

That player he was in the past? One of quarterback Jameis Winston's favorite targets, especially in the red zone. Brate's overall yards may have been a bit down last season as he played through the pain, but his production wasn't because of his reliability inside 20 yards. Both Brate and Winston are having to learn a new offense – but they get to do it together, which is good news for both players.