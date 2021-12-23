2021 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 16

TOP STORYLINES

Next Men Up – So just how do the Buccaneers move forward on offense without Godwin, Evans and Fournette? There isn't one simple answer. The return of Antonio Brown from a three-game suspension (and five games missed prior to that with an ankle injury) provides some relief, with Bruce Arians suggesting that Brown may be good for 30-35 snaps this Sunday. With Godwin out for the year, Brown may be the Bucs' best bet to create the quick-throw, run-after-the-catch gains that has become such a big part of the Tom Brady-led offense in 2021. Otherwise, the Bucs will be looking for increased output from young receivers Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller and Jaelon Darden. Tom Brady had difficulty moving the ball with that trio in the second half of last week's game, albeit against a very good Saints coverage group, but have now had a week to design more of the offense around their different strengths. In the backfield, Ronald Jones will get a chance to step up in the absence of Fournette, just as Fournette did last December when Jones was hit with a couple of injuries. The Buccaneers also added veteran Le'Veon Bell over the week, possibly to help fill the backfield pass-catching role that had mostly gone to Fournette and Giovani Bernard (currently on I.R.). Second-year man Ke'Shawn Vaughn could get a few more opportunities, as well. Just how the Bucs' offense is going to look after a very sudden, late-season shift in personnel is an open question, and one we won't start to get an answer to until Sunday.

Newton, Darnold or Walker? – As noted above, Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule has a decision to make this week, and it's one that could affect the team's offseason plans as well. When Sam Darnold landed on injured reserve after nine starts due to a shoulder injury, Carolina chose to bring back the franchise's greatest player, Cam Newton. Newton had spent the 2020 season with the Patriots after the Panthers, after hiring Rhule, chose to go in a new direction, first with Teddy Bridgewater and then this year with the trade to get Darnold. Newton's immediate return was triumphant, as he got some red zone snaps and ran for two touchdowns in a Week 10 win over Arizona that was started by P.J. Walker. Newton replaced Walker as the starter the next week but Carolina has since lost four straight games. Meanwhile, Darnold returned to practice last week and was cleared by Rhule for contact reps this week, meaning its possible the fourth-year passer could be activated this week and perhaps even return to the starting lineup. None of the Panthers' three quarterbacks has a passer rating better than 71.4 or a positive TD-INT ratio, and collectively they have thrown 12 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions. Still, Darnold did lead his new team to a 3-0 start and showed some of the same rushing prowess that Newton still possesses. Newton has been a very good weapon on the ground in his four starts and Walker, as noted, did win his lone start of the season. The decision made by Rhule may combine both the desire to be competitive in the next three games and a need to determine if the team wants to move forward with either Darnold or Newton in 2022.

Pressure-Packed Matchup – Tampa Bay's offensive line has been outstanding – and almost totally healthy – throughout the 2021 season, which is a big reason the Buccaneers have the NFL's second-ranked offense. After the Sunday night carnage stripped that offense of its most effective playmakers, those O-Linemen knew that it was even more important for them to shoulder the load in the coming weeks. Said center Ryan Jensen: "As offensive linemen, we always want to take over games. And, obviously with the guys we lost, we're going to have to definitely do that. We're going to have to play our best game every game from here on out until we get some of these guys healthy. Even after allowing a season-high four sacks last Sunday, the Buccaneers rank first in sacks allowed per pass play (3.44%) and they also gaining 4.36 yards per carry, including 4.7 per carry by Ronald Jones, the new lead back after Leonard Fournette's injury. However, Sunday's game at Bank of America Stadium is going to be a good example of strength-on-strength because the Panthers' defense is also quite good in those categories. With Haason Reddick (11.0 sacks) and Brian Burns (9.0) leading the way, the Panthers have racked up 36 sacks and are ranked fourth in sacks per pass play (8.63%) on defense. Carolina also ranks ninth in yards allowed per carry (4.10). Tom Brady has helped the Bucs' line put up great protection numbers all season by routinely getting rid of the ball quickly, but he may have to hold it a little bit longer without Fournette, Chris Godwin or Mike Evans available.

Defensive Surge – The Buccaneers won their final eight games last year, including Super Bowl LV, and a driving force in that run was an offense that suddenly jelled around Tom Brady following the bye week. The Buccaneers may have a hard time taking their offensive game to another level down the stretch this time with so many key players sidelined, but perhaps their defense can step up instead. Until recently, it was the defense that had more pressing injury concerns throughout the season, but now that group is starting to get back to what it was supposed to look like at the start of the season. With obvious exception of Lavonte David, who will hopefully return soon from a foot injury, the Bucs are close to having their anticipated defensive lineup intact. Cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis have recently returned from injured reserve, safety Jordan Whitehead is back after missing two games with a calf injury and safety Mike Edwards has finished a three-game suspension. As disappointing as last Sunday's outcome was, the Buccaneers' defense showed what it is capable of when healthy and in a groove, holding the Saints to three field goals, 214 yards and 3.5 yards per play. By virtually every measure, it was the Buccaneers' best defensive performance of the season, albeit in a losing cause. Now that defense will finish the regular season with three matchups against two teams in the bottom eight of the league's scoring chart. The Bucs may have trouble keeping up their previous 30-point pace, but they may not need to score that much if the defense can stay in that groove.