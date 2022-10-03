Mike Evans Continues to Storm the Bucs' Record Books

**

Additional Notes:

- Safety Mike Edwards recorded the second sack of his career and his first since his 2019 rookie season, while also leading the team with 13 tackles. Edwards, who also logged 13 stops in Week Three against Green Bay, is the fourth player in franchise history to produce consecutive games with 13+ tackles, joining Lavonte David (three times), Barrett Ruud and Derrick Brooks, all linebackers.

- Outside linebackers Anthony Nelson and Carl Nassib also sacked the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night. Dating back to last season, Nelson has 5.0 sacks in his last seven games played. Nassib's sack is his first since rejoining the Buccaneers this season and the 23rd of his career. Of his 23 sacks, 13.5 have come in a Buccaneers uniform.