Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Mike Evans Continues to Storm the Bucs' Record Books

Data Crunch: Now the franchise's all-time leader in yards from scrimmage, wide receiver Mike Evans also moved up the Bucs' career scoring list on Sunday night in another sparkling performance

Oct 03, 2022 at 01:23 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

mikedc

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped a 41-31 prime-time decision to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week Four on an evening that was confounding for what had been the NFL's stingiest defense. Conversely, what had been an offense stuck in neutral found another gear and looked a bit more like what the team had grown accustomed to since the arrival of Tom Brady in 2020.

Though it offers little consolation on the day after the game, Brady clearly benefited from the return of several key offensive figures in Week Four, particularly that of wideout Mike Evans who had missed Week Three while serving a one-game NFL suspension. Evans wasted no time making his mark, and in fact set yet another franchise record with his very first catch of the night.

Four minutes into the second quarter, Brady found his favorite target deep down the middle for a 30-yard gain that was more than enough to make Evans the Buccaneers' all-time leader in yards from scrimmage. The ninth-year receiver piled that record on top of his franchise standards for touchdown catches (78), total touchdowns (79), receptions (622) and receiving yards (9,536).

Most Yards from Scrimmage, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
PlayerPos.SeasonsYards
Mike EvansWR2014-229,546
James WilderRB1981-899,449
Warrick DunnRB1997-2001; 087,690
Mike AlstottRB1996-20067,372
Doug MartinRB2012-175,724

Evans padded his all-time franchise lead in receiving touchdowns with 13 and one-yard scores in the second quarter as the Bucs attempted to rally from an early 21-3 deficit. That marked the 17th time in his career that Evans has recorded multiple touchdown catches in a game. That ties for the most among all players since he entered the league as the seventh overall pick in 2014.

Most Games with Multiple Touchdown Receptions, NFL, 2014-22

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)Games
Mike EvansBuccaneers17
Antonio BrownSteelers/Patriots/Buccaneers17
Davante AdamsPackers/Raiders16
Tyreek HillChiefs/Dolphins13
Odell BeckhamGiants/Browns/Rams12
DeAndre HopkinsTexans/Cardinals12

Evans, who scored two touchdowns in a single quarter for the eighth time in his career, pulled away from the Raiders' Davante Adams for the NFL's lead in touchdown catches since 2014.

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)TDs
Mike EvansBuccaneers78
Davante AdamsPackers/Raiders76
Antonio BrownSteelers/Patriots/Buccaneers68
DeAndre HopkinsTexans/Cardinals66
Travis KelceChiefs60

Evans finished the evening with eight catches for 103 yards, giving him the 31st 100-yard regular-season receiving game of his illustrious career. That's already more than double the next player on the Buccaneers' all-time list (Chris Godwin and Mark Carrier are second with 15 each), and it is also top five in the league since his 2014 arrival.

Most 100-Yard Receiving Games, NFL, 2014-22

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)Games
Julio JonesFalcons/Titans/Buccaneers47
Antonio BrownSteelers/Patriots/Buccaneers38
DeAndre HopkinsTexans/Cardinals36
Davante AdamsPackers/Raiders32
Mike EvansBuccaneers31

Sunday night's game also marked the 10th time in his career that Evans has surpassed 100 receiving yards and scored multiple times. That's tied for the second most in the NFL since 2014.

Most Games with 100+ Receiving Yards and Multiple Touchdown Receptions, NFL, 2014-22

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)Games
Antonio BrownSteelers/Patriots/Buccaneers12
Mike EvansBuccaneers10
Davante AdamsPackers/Raiders10
Tyreek HillChiefs/Dolphins9
Julio JonesFalcons/Titans/Buccaneers8

Evans' two touchdown grabs gave him 12 points on the evening, increasing his career total to 482 points. He is now the third-leading scorer in franchise history and is three touchdowns away from joining kickers Martin Gramatica and Michael Husted to hit the 500-point mark.

Most Points Scored, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
PlayerPos.SeasonsPoints
Martin GramaticaK1999-2004592
Michael HustedK1993-98502
Mike EvansWR2014-22482
Connor BarthK2009-13; 15477
Mike AlstottFB1996-2006432

In addition to his connection with Evans, Brady also found Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette for seven completions each and hooked up with rookie running back Rachaad White on five passes for 50 yards. In all, Brady finished the evening with a season-high 385 passing yards, marking the 109th 300-yard game of his career. Only Drew Brees has more. Brady also padded his all-time lead in games with three or more touchdown passes.

Most 300-Yard Passing Games, NFL History

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)Games
Drew BreesChargers/Saints123
Tom BradyPatriots/Buccaneers109
Peyton ManningColts/Broncos93
Matt RyanFalcons/Colts74
Phillip RiversChargers/Colts73

Most Games with 3+ Touchdown Passes, NFL History

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)Games
Tom BradyPatriots/Buccaneers102
Drew BreesChargers/Saints97
Peyton ManningColts/Broncos93
Aaron RodgersPackers81
Brett FavrePackers/Jets/Vikings72

Most impressively, Brady improved on his totals in both categories without throwing an interception. This marks the 67th time in his career that Brady has thrown at least three touchdown passes without an interception, another all-time NFL record.

Most Games 3+ Touchdown Passes and No Interceptions, NFL History

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)Games
Tom BradyPatriots/Buccaneers67
Aaron RodgersPackers62
Drew BreesChargers/Saints56
Peyton ManningColts/Broncos51
Brett FavrePackers/Jets/Vikings36

Brady's third touchdown pass of the evening went to Fournette, who scored on a five-yard catch in the fourth quarter, his fifth career receiving touchdown. Fournette also had a 25-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter, his longest reception since joining the Buccaneers in 2020. Tampa Bay's fourth touchdown went to White, who scored for the first time in his NFL career. Kicker Ryan Succop accounted for the other seven points with four extra points and a 45-yard field goal.

Weirdly, Succop's last six field goal tries, all successful, have come from either 47 or 45 yards. His seven overall field goals of 40 or more yards ties for the league lead through the first four weeks of the 2022 season.

Most Successful Field Goals of 40+ Yards, NFL, 2022

Table inside Article
KickerTeam40+ FGs
Ryan SuccopBuccaneers7
Graham GanoGiants7
Younghoe KooFalcons6
Evan McPhersonBengals6
Greg ZuerleinJets6

Succop is nine of 10 overall on field goals this season, which has improved his franchise-record field goal percentage to 87.3%. He is tied for fifth in the NFL in scoring this season with 34 overall points and ranks third in that category since he joined the Buccaneers just before the start of the 2020 campaign.

Most Points Scored, NFL, 2020-22

Table inside Article
PlayerTeamPts.
Daniel CarlsonRaiders336
Tyler BassBills310
Ryan SuccopBuccaneers301
Justin TuckerRavens296
Younghoe KooFalcons294

**

Additional Notes:

- Safety Mike Edwards recorded the second sack of his career and his first since his 2019 rookie season, while also leading the team with 13 tackles. Edwards, who also logged 13 stops in Week Three against Green Bay, is the fourth player in franchise history to produce consecutive games with 13+ tackles, joining Lavonte David (three times), Barrett Ruud and Derrick Brooks, all linebackers.

- Outside linebackers Anthony Nelson and Carl Nassib also sacked the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night. Dating back to last season, Nelson has 5.0 sacks in his last seven games played. Nassib's sack is his first since rejoining the Buccaneers this season and the 23rd of his career. Of his 23 sacks, 13.5 have come in a Buccaneers uniform.

- The Buccaneers got into Kansas City's red zone four times in Sunday's game and came away with touchdowns on all four trips. That marked the firs time since an October 18, 2020 game against Green Bay that the Buccaneers had a 100% touchdown ratio on four or more incursions into the red zone. Three of those four red zone trips turned into goal-to-go situations, and the Buccaneers are now five for five scoring touchdowns on such possessions this season.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers Fielding League's Stingiest Defense

Data Crunch: The Buccaneers have allowed the fewest points in the NFL through three weeks, and are off to their best start on that side of the ball in more than 20 years

news

Mike Edwards, Devin White Help Propel Bucs to Unprecedented Start

Data Crunch: For the first time in team history, the Buccaneers are 2-0 with two road wins after the first two weeks of a season, in part due to defensive heroics from the likes of Mike Edwards and Devin White

news

Leonard Fournette Powers Bucs Offense in Sunday Night Win

Data Crunch: 'SNF Lenny' had one of his best games as a Buccaneer in Sunday's win at Dallas and Anthony Nelson quietly kept an impressive streak alive as part the team's dominant defensive performance

news

Playoff Lenny Adds to Amazing Touchdown Streak

Data Crunch: Leonard 'Playoff Lenny' Fournette returned from a hamstring injury to extend his postseason scoring streak to seven games and also accomplish a first-team feat in Bucs' playoff annals

news

Mike Evans Conquering New Ground

Data Crunch: The Bucs' all-time leading receiver is now hunting down franchise postseason records, while Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski extended some incredible marks and Ryan Succop stayed perfect

news

MVP Candidate Tom Brady Captures Yardage, Touchdown Titles

Data Crunch: Tom Brady led the NFL in both passing yards and touchdown passes in 2021 and put together a set of accomplishments that has usually resulted in the MVP award

news

Tom Brady, Post-40, Goes 40-40

Data Crunch: Ageless Wonder Tom Brady became the second QB ever to record consecutive seasons of 40-plus touchdown passes on Sunday, while Rob Gronkowski tied a Hall of Famer on an impressive chart

news

Bucs Move to Top of NFL's Sack Leaderboard

Data Crunch: After their best quarterback-sack output in eight years on Sunday, the Buccaneers are tied for the most sacks in the NFL in 2021…Plus, Cam Brate and Antonio Brown add to record totals

news

Chris Godwin Approaches Bucs Record Before Injury

Data Crunch: Before leaving Sunday's game with a knee injury, Chris Godwin came close to eclipsing the Bucs' single-season receptions record…Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski and Lavonte David all added to impressive totals, as well

news

Tom Brady Collects Another All-Time NFL Record

Data Crunch: On the night he threw his 700th career touchdown pass, Tom Brady also became the NFL's all-time leader in completions…Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette and others also hit notable marks

news

Chris Godwin Stakes Out Place in Bucs Franchise History

Data Crunch: Chris Godwin broke the Buccaneers' single-game catch record on Sunday and in the process climbed up several other franchise lists…Plus, the Tommy & Gronky Show rolls on

Advertising