Buccaneers Fielding League's Stingiest Defense

Kicker Ryan Succop accounted for the Buccaneers' other six points in the game with a pair of 45-yard field goals. Succop's last five field goal attempts, and six of his nine in total, have come from a range of 44 to 47 yards out. He has made all six of those tries and has already hit on more kicks of 44 yards or longer than he did all of last season. Succop, who is eight of nine on field goal tries overall this season, is tied for the most made field goals of 40 or more yards among NFL kickers.