Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Claim Lowdermilk, Tweak Roster

The Bucs have added former Vikings safety John Lowdermilk in a handful of roster moves that also included the signing of former Falcons wide receiver Freddie Martino.

May 12, 2016 at 03:15 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a 90-man roster they intend to take to training camp, but it's open to minor alterations, and that came to pass when the Minnesota Vikings released safety John Lowdermilk on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers claimed the former University of Iowa standout and were awarded his rights. The team also signed former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Freddie Martino and waived two recently-signed undrafted rookies, safety Traveon Henry and wide receiver Dez Stewart.

Lowdermilk (6-0, 195) is the son of former Vikings center Kirk Lowdermilk. He first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Chargers last spring. He later ended up on Minnesota's practice squad and was signed to a reserve/futures contract after the season.

The 6-0, 195-pound Martino bounced between the Falcons' active roster and practice squad during his rookie season, seeing action in one game. After Atlanta released him in the final cuts in 2015, Martino spent all of last season on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. He was released by Philadelphia last week. Martino played his college ball at North Greenville University in South Carolina, racking up 296 receptions for 3,766 yards, and 26 touchdowns.

Henry and Stewart were two of the 18 rookie free agents the Buccaneers signed after the 2016 NFL draft two weekends ago.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

