Bucs Claim Lowdermilk, Tweak Roster

Lowdermilk (6-0, 195) is the son of former Vikings center Kirk Lowdermilk. He first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Chargers last spring. He later ended up on Minnesota's practice squad and was signed to a reserve/futures contract after the season.

The 6-0, 195-pound Martino bounced between the Falcons' active roster and practice squad during his rookie season, seeing action in one game. After Atlanta released him in the final cuts in 2015, Martino spent all of last season on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. He was released by Philadelphia last week. Martino played his college ball at North Greenville University in South Carolina, racking up 296 receptions for 3,766 yards, and 26 touchdowns.