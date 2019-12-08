Resilience: Jameis Winston, Bucs Rally for Dramatic Win over Colts

After a three-and-out for the Colts, the Bucs needed just one play to take the lead, with Winston throwing a perfect strike down the right sideline to Evans. Evans caught it in stride and ran untouched to the end zone. Unfortunately, he also suffered a hamstring injury just before scoring and was lost for the rest of the game.

An exchange of punts worked in the Colts' favor as Nyheim Hines' 19-yard return allowed them to once again start on the Bucs' half of the field, at the 47. The Buccaneers' defense forced a third-and-10 at the 20 when Adams nearly made a diving interception in the end zone, but Brissett scrambled away from trouble on third down and got within inches of the first down. Brissett also kept the ball on fourth down and rushed down to the two, with Mack taking it in on the next play. The Colts reassumed the lead, 17-14, with just under eight minutes left in the half.

The Bucs had a chance to take the lead back on their next drive, as two big third-down catches by Godwin helped get the offense down to the Colts' 23-yard line. However, Winston tried to hit Godwin on one more third down and Leonard jumped the route, picking it off cleanly and running 80 yards untouched down the left sideline for the score.

The home team appeared to cut the lead to three points before halftime with an impressive 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, ending in a three-yard pass to Brate. Winston kept the Bucs' touchdown hopes alive in the red zone with a scramble left and then a throw back across the middle to Watson for 10 yards on third-and-10, down to the Colts' three. Brate lined up in the backfield on the play and then leaked out to the right, where he was wide open at the goal line.

However, the Colts actually took a six-point lead into the break because Brissett opened the next drive with a 50-yard strike down the left sideline to Johnson, who made a leaping catch over Jordan Whitehead. A roughing-the-passer call on Vita Vea on the same play moved the ball down to the Bucs' 12 and a nine-yard catch by Parris Campbell on third-and-10 made it fourth-and-one at the three-yard line. After a Colts timeout, the offense lined up to go for it on fourth down but Brissett tried to call another timeout with the play clock winding down. Since consecutive timeouts by the same time leads to a penalty, the Indianapolis sideline waved Brissett back and he just got off a snap, running down to the one-yard line. The Colts brought on McLaughlin to kick a 19-yard field goal as time expired.