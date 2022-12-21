Bucs Community Outreach and More | Brianna's Blitz

Wide Receiver Shopping Spectacular

In conjunction with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, the wide receivers hosted "Bigs" and their "Littles" for a night of shopping. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay provides both children and mentors with the tools to cultivate lifelong and purposeful relationships. Their goal is to support one-on-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth, allowing them to reach their full potential.

Defensive Backs Give Back

The Buccaneers secondary hosted 25 foster youth from around the Tampa Bay area for a shopping spree at a local sporting goods store. Tampa Bay's defensive backs purchased bikes, clothes and other sporting items for children during the holiday season.

Devin White's Great White Christmas

Devin White and the Get Live 45 Foundation provided a magical Christmas experience for foster youth in Florida. More than 20 families and 100-plus kids attended a holiday party and were surprised with gifts purchased by White. White's Get Live 45 Foundation – founded in 2021 - aims to give hope and comfort during life's significant moments to Tampa-area foster children.

"Devin White's Get Live 45 Foundation is not a vanity project," said Sarah Weaver, the Executive Director of Christmas for Fosters. "This is the heartbeat of why he plays hard to work hard. He wants to inspire his community and uplift them. He wants to really wrap around them [foster children] and show them that they are seen and loved."

On his mentality towards hands-on outreach in the community, White expressed, "You only get one life and Christmas does not come around a lot for a lot of people, so it is one of those seasons where you just want to love and be loved on; just make other people smile. I had to make sure that I was in attendance."

Hospital Visits