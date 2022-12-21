Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Community Outreach and More | Brianna's Blitz

The Buccaneers spread holiday cheer through a festive frenzy of player-led initiatives

Dec 21, 2022 at 12:29 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

This week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers players hosted various holiday-themed events with the goal of bringing smiles to children's faces in the Tampa Bay area as Christmas approaches. Buccaneers players, along with additional support from the team's Social Justice Fund, raised a total of $117,000 to help make this year's events possible. Here is a look at the weekly festivities:

O-Line Lights Up Christmas

During this event, the Buccaneers offensive line surprised 60 foster youth from Heart Gallery of Tampa with a shopping spree and other gifts. Heart Gallery children represent those in foster care who need additional support in finding families due to factors of age, race, large sibling groups and children with special needs. Their mission is to provide a platform to foster community growth and improve quality of life by connecting children with forever homes.

Wide Receiver Shopping Spectacular

In conjunction with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, the wide receivers hosted "Bigs" and their "Littles" for a night of shopping. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay provides both children and mentors with the tools to cultivate lifelong and purposeful relationships. Their goal is to support one-on-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth, allowing them to reach their full potential.

Defensive Backs Give Back

The Buccaneers secondary hosted 25 foster youth from around the Tampa Bay area for a shopping spree at a local sporting goods store. Tampa Bay's defensive backs purchased bikes, clothes and other sporting items for children during the holiday season.

Devin White's Great White Christmas

Devin White and the Get Live 45 Foundation provided a magical Christmas experience for foster youth in Florida. More than 20 families and 100-plus kids attended a holiday party and were surprised with gifts purchased by White. White's Get Live 45 Foundation – founded in 2021 - aims to give hope and comfort during life's significant moments to Tampa-area foster children.

"Devin White's Get Live 45 Foundation is not a vanity project," said Sarah Weaver, the Executive Director of Christmas for Fosters. "This is the heartbeat of why he plays hard to work hard. He wants to inspire his community and uplift them. He wants to really wrap around them [foster children] and show them that they are seen and loved."

On his mentality towards hands-on outreach in the community, White expressed, "You only get one life and Christmas does not come around a lot for a lot of people, so it is one of those seasons where you just want to love and be loved on; just make other people smile. I had to make sure that I was in attendance."

Hospital Visits

The Buccaneers tight end corps including Cade Otton, Kyle Rudolph, Ko Kieft, Cam Brate and David Wells visited AdventHealth Tampa to spread holiday cheer. Additionally, outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka visited John Hopkins All Children's Hospital to uplift children and their families as Christmas approaches.

