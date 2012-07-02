Bucs cornerback Wright arrested in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Eric Wright was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday for investigation of driving under the influence after police said he was involved in a crash near Staples Center.

The incident occurred about 12:20 a.m. PDT several blocks away from the Staples Center when the Mercedes SLS that Wright was driving rear-ended a pickup truck, said police Officer Karen Rayner. The driver of the truck had unspecified injuries.

Wright, who wasn't injured, refused to take sobriety tests, authorities said. He was booked for investigation of felony DUI and bail was set at $100,000. It was not immediately known if he had posted bail.

Wright, a five-year veteran, signed with the Buccaneers this offseason after playing in Detroit last year. He had four interceptions and 16 passes defended in 2011.

The 26-year-old had played the four previous seasons with the Cleveland Browns.