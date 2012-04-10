Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Cut Ties with S Jackson

The Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that they have terminated/failed physical veteran safety Tanard Jackson

Apr 10, 2012 at 04:12 AM
Jackson04_10_12_1_t.jpg


The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that they have terminated/failed physical safety Tanard Jackson.

Jackson has spent his entire NFL career with the Buccaneers since being drafted out of Syracuse in the fourth round in 2007.  General Manager Mark Dominik said the decision to cut ties with the veteran defender was not the result of any new issues related to Jackson's two previous suspensions from the league.

"What's important to us as an organization is the growth of our football players and how they handle, on and off the field, becoming the best Buccaneer possible," said Dominik.  "That's what we're looking for.  To us, 'growth' means becoming the best Buccaneer you can possibly be, and we want the growth of this football team to accelerate.  That's what it's about."

Jackson has played in a total of 56 games with 56 starts and compiled 324 tackles, 10 interceptions, 31 passes defensed and one sack.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

