Bucs Cut Ties with S Jackson

Jackson has spent his entire NFL career with the Buccaneers since being drafted out of Syracuse in the fourth round in 2007. General Manager Mark Dominik said the decision to cut ties with the veteran defender was not the result of any new issues related to Jackson's two previous suspensions from the league.

"What's important to us as an organization is the growth of our football players and how they handle, on and off the field, becoming the best Buccaneer possible," said Dominik. "That's what we're looking for. To us, 'growth' means becoming the best Buccaneer you can possibly be, and we want the growth of this football team to accelerate. That's what it's about."