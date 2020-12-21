Bucs D-Line Still Delivers for Holiday Season

Like Santa Claus himself, the D-Line enlisted some helpers of their own in the form of Captain Fear and the Buccaneers Cheerleaders, along with other Buccaneer staffers, who were on hand at the Jackson Heights NFL Y.E.T. Center on Monday to surprise 65 children from the East Tampa community.

Children were surprised with gifts under their own individual pre-lit Christmas trees (that they got to take home thanks to Lowe's) set up inside the gymnasium. Those gifts included Microsoft Surfaces, Wi-Fi hotspots with services paid for a year, Fitbits, Target gift cards and of course, a Buccaneers gift basket filled with autographed items and even a Buccaneers stuffed toy.

"Giving them all these awesome gifts, I think it will help them better for longer," said defensive lineman Will Gholston, who has participated in the last eight D-Line Delivers Christmas events. "These are not just Christmas gifts, they're something they can use as long as this pandemic and as long as this virtual stuff is going on."