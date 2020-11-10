Zero Blitz | A Next Gen Look at Saints-Bucs

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' unexpectedly poor showing on defense on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints – 420 yards, 38 points and a 64.3 third-down conversion rate allowed – there was a general consensus that the home team didn't play very aggressively against Drew Brees and company.

That wasn't strictly true, at least in terms of sending extra men into the backfield after Brees. In fact, after watching the game tape (which likely wasn't a very coveted task), Head Coach Bruce Arians was a bit surprised to see just how aggressive the Bucs' defense got in that regard.

"Going back, we blitzed more than I even thought we did on the field – it's whether it was blitz zone or blitz man [and] we went zero [coverage] a couple times," said Arians. "We got him off the spot, but Drew did a great job…of moving in the pocket and still being accurate. Guys were getting ready to hit him and he threw some really good balls down the field accurately. It was the best I've seen him play in a while. Defensively, our safeties and our inside linebackers did not play very well. There was really, really poor communication."

If there was a lack of aggression, it appears that it was in the amount of man coverage called compared to zone. Perhaps the bigger problem, though, was that the Bucs' blitzing simply didn't work.

Overall, three Saints quarterbacks made 36 dropbacks in the game, 33 by Brees. (Taysom Hill had two and Jameis Winston had one.) The Buccaneers brought five or more players at the quarterback on 17 of those plays, or 47.2% of the time. That's actually a higher blitz rate than when the two teams met in the Superdome in Week One. In that game, the Buccaneers sent five or more pass-rushers on 14 of 32 dropbacks, or 43.8% of the time. None of the Saints' other opponents this season have blitzed more than 23% of the time against Brees.

The Buccaneers did get their one sack on a six-man blitz, with outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett hitting Brees as he threw on the first drive of the third quarter, creating a fumble that Bucs safety Mike Edwards recovered. Overall, though, the blitzing strategy didn't work any better than the non-blitzing approach. Here was the Saints' passer rating against three, four, five and six-man rushes:

3 Pass Rushers: 143.2

4 Pass Rushers: 128.5

5 Pass Rushers: 126.9

6 Pass Rushers: 144.0