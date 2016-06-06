Bucs' Defense Making Strides During OTAs

"I see improvements with just our defense in general and our defensive scheme – how well our defensive players are running to the ball," Koetter said, "how well they're embracing the volume that [defensive coordinator Mike] Smith and the defensive coaches are putting in, the different looks that they're giving us on defense, the energy that our defensive players are bringing to practice. I mean, our offense should be a little bit ahead of our defense right now because they are in the same system, but we're just real happy with how our defensive guys are taking to the new scheme."