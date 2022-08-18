Undrafted Rookie Deven Thompkins Shines During Joint Practice | Brianna's Blitz

After going undrafted in 2022, Thompkins is striving to prove himself on every rep. He plays with a chip on his shoulder in more ways than one. At 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds, Thompkins measures in as one of the smallest players on the field. He uses frame to his advantage, hoping that both players and coaches alike will underestimate his vast skillset.

"I feel like I can make a play out of nowhere," Thompkins described. "I can come in and be the surprise that nobody sees."

Thompkins plays bigger than his size and out- leverages opponents. At Utah State in 2021, Thompkins tallied 102 catches for 1,704 yards – both school records. During his college career, Thompkins attacked the ball in the air with reckless abandon and the pattern persists at the pro level. His senior year was nothing short of illustrious, encapsulated by the season opener against Washington in which Thompkins caught a game-winning touchdown in the final 13 seconds of the ballgame that sealed the victory. He eclipsed the 100-yard receiving marker in eight of the next nine games.

Thompkins' measurables at Utah State's Pro Day put him on the draft radar. He ran a blazing 4.42 40-yard dash and posted a 38.5-inch vertical leap. His explosion off the ball generated praise from Head Coach Todd Bowles during OTAs and Thompkins continues to exceed expectations.

With the Buccaneers, Thompkins has emphasized attention to detail.

"Being more detailed in my work and understanding the look and things that come with being an NFL athlete," Thompkins described on his maturation process. "There is a lot more to the position than I actually knew before, so I have been learning the nuances."

Absorbing developmental pieces of advice from Mike Evans and Chris Godwin – arguably the best wide receiver tandem in football – will only accelerate Thompkins' growth and acclimation to the pro level.

"I have been asking them [Evans and Godwin] any question I have. If I have a question with what I did on my route, I ask them to see what they saw. They give me little pointers like, 'You have to pay attention to the safety. You have to work a better release.' Anything that I feel like I did wrong or need to work on, I ask them, and they are always willing to give me good knowledge."