Bucs' Offense Reaches New Heights

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers turned in one of the most prolific offensive outings in the franchise's 46-season history in Week Five against Miami, and even if their final yardage and point totals weren't quite team records there were some new standards set both by the team and several individuals.
The Buccaneers beat the Dolphins, 45-17, in the process racking up 558 total net yards. That point total ties for the seventh highest in a single game in franchise history, while the yardage mark comes in fourth. It was, however, the most yards the Bucs have ever accumulated in a single home game.
Most Total Yards, Single Game, Franchise History
|Opponent
|Date
|Yards
|at Detroit
|12/26/20
|588
|at Cincinnati
|10/26/18
|576
|at Minnesota
|11/6/80
|573
|vs. Miami
|10/10/21
|558
|at Carolina
|11/15/20
|544
The Buccaneers also racked up 33 first downs in Sunday's victory. That's tied with Tennessee (against Seattle in Week Two) for the most by any team in a single game this season, and it's also the most first downs the Bucs have ever recorded in a non-overtime game.
Most First Downs, Single Game, Franchise History
|Opponent
|Date
|FDs
|vs. Cleveland (OT)*
|10/21/18
|34
|vs. Miami
|10/10/21
|33
|at N.Y. Giants
|11/18/18
|31
|at Detroit
|12/26/20
|30
|at Carolina
|11/15/20
|30
|at Atlanta
|10/14/18
|30
|vs. L.A. Rams
|9/25/16
|30
|at St. Louis
|12/17/15
|30
|vs. Atlanta (OT)
|12/24/05
|30
|vs. Atlanta
|9/13/87
|30
(* The Buccaneers had 31 first downs in regulation.)
The Bucs were able to record so many first downs because they had five different drives that lasted eight plays or more, and that was possible because they converted on eight of 11 third-down tries. That's tied for the second-best third-down percentage the Bucs have managed since 1991. The team record is 87.5% (14 of 16) against Miami on Sept. 13, 1987.
Best Single-Game Third-Down Success Rate, Buccaneers, 1991-2021
|Opponent
|Date
|Made
|Att.
|Pct.
|vs. Miami
|9/21/97
|7
|9
|77.8%
|vs. Miami
|10/10/21
|8
|11
|72.7%
|vs. Chicago
|9/20/98
|8
|11
|72.7%
|vs. New Orleans
|10/10/21
|13
|18
|72.2%
|vs. Atlanta
|11/9/14
|12
|17
|70.6%
Tom Brady directed that almost unstoppable Buccaneers attack on Sunday and in the process, incredibly, accomplished something he's never done before in 22 unparalleled seasons. Though he's thrown for more than 400 yards before and he's had games with five-plus touchdown passes, he's never before done both in the same game. It was his 12th game with 400-plus passing yards and his ninth with at least five touchdown passes. He is tied for fourth all-time in the former category and tied for second in the latter. Brady completed 31 of 40 passes for 411 yards and those five TDs, without tossing a pick, all of which added up to a 144.4 passer rating. Nobody in league history has finished more games with a passer rating greater of 140 or better.
Most Career 400-Yard Passing Games, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|400-Yard Games
|Drew Brees
|Chargers/Saints
|16
|Peyton Manning
|Colts/Broncos
|14
|Dan Marino
|Dolphins
|13
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|12
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Steelers
|12
Most Career Games with Five-Plus Touchdown Passes
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|5+-TD Games
|Drew Brees
|Chargers/Saints
|11
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|9
|Peyton Manning
|Colts/Broncos
|9
|Dan Marino
|Dolphins
|6
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Steelers
|6
Most Career Games with 140+-Passer Rating
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|140+ Rating Games
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|22
|Peyton Manning
|Colts/Broncos
|21
|Drew Brees
|Chargers/Saints
|20
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|17
|Brett Favre
|Falcons/Packers/Jets/Vikings
|13
Of course, every 400-yard passing game is also a 300-yard passing game, and every five-touchdown game is also a four-touchdown game. Only Drew Brees has hit that yardage mark or that touchdown mark in a game more often than Brady.
Most Career 300-Yard Passing Games, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|300-Yard Games
|Drew Brees
|Chargers/Saints
|37
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|36
|Peyton Manning
|Colts/Broncos
|35
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|31
|Brett Favre
|Packers
|23
Brady recorded his fourth consecutive game without an interception, and his only two picks thrown this year – both in a Week One win over Dallas – were on a Hail Mary attempt and a ball that bounced off Leonard Fournette's hands. Brady heads into Thursday's game in Philadelphia with an active streak of 203 consecutive passes without an interception. That is a new team record, breaking the mark he set just last year.
Most Consecutive Passes Without an Interception, Buccaneers History
|Quarterback
|Dates
|Passes
|Tom Brady
|9/9/20-Present
|203
|Tom Brady
|10/4/20-11/8/20
|199
|Jeff Garcia
|9/9/07-10/28/07
|197
|Brad Johnson
|12/23/01-9/29/02
|187
|Trent Dilfer
|10/12/97-11/30/97
|152
Through the first five weeks of the season, Brady is atop the NFL chart in passing yards (1,767) and just one behind Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes in passing touchdowns (15). His passer rating of 108.5 ranks fifth.
Most Passing Yards, First Five Weeks, NFL 2021 Season
|Quarterback
|Team
|Yards
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|1,767
|Derek Carr
|Raiders
|1,605
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|1,587
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|1,576
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|1,512
Most Touchdown Passes, First Five Weeks, NFL 2021 Season
|Quarterback
|Team
|TD Passes
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|16
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|15
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|13
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|13
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|12
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|12
Highest Passer Rating, First Five Weeks, NFL 2021 Season
|Quarterback
|Team
|Rating
|Russell Wilson
|Seahawks
|125.3
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|116.9
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|113.2
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|113.0
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|108.5
One of Brady's five touchdown passes on Sunday was a 62-yarder to wide receiver Antonio Brown on which Brown gained 54.0 yards after the catch. Brown's dash away from the Dolphin defenders turned the play into Brady's longest completion since joining the Buccaneers and Brown's longest reception since joining the team. It was on Brown's first catch of the game, a 10-yarder with three minutes left in the first quarter, that the veteran receiver made NFL history. That was his 900th career regular-season reception, and no player in league history has ever gotten to that mark in fewer games.
Fewest Games to Reach 900 Receptions, NFL History
|Player
|Teams
|Games
|Antonio Brown
|Steelers/Patriots/Bucs
|143
|Marvin Harrison
|Colts
|149
|Andre Johnson
|Texans/Colts/Titans
|150
Brown recorded his second two-touchdown game of this season, as he also scored twice against Atlanta in Week Two. Since he entered the league in 2010, Brown is tied for the most games with multiple touchdown receptions, and the only player who has matched him is currently a Buccaneers teammate.
Most Games with Multiple TD Receptions, 2010-21
|Player
|Teams
|Games
|Antonio Brown
|Steelers/Patriots/Bucs
|19
|Rob Gronkowski
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|19
|Jimmy Graham
|Saints/Seahawks/Packers/Bears
|15
|Dez Bryant
|Cowboys/Ravens
|15
|Calvin Johnson
|Lions
|15
|Jordy Nelson
|Packers/Raiders
|15
Most Consecutive Games Played with a Reception, Active Streak, NFL
1. Antonio Brown, Buccaneers…141
2t. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals…130
2t. Julio Jones, Titans…130
Wide receiver Mike Evans also topped 100 yards on Sunday, with 113 on six receptions. That is the 30th 100-yard game of his career, by far a franchise record. He also joined Brown in finding the end zone twice, giving him 14 career games with multiple touchdown catches. Since Evans first joined the Buccaneers in 2014, he ranks fourth in the NFL in 100-yard receiving games and second in multi-TD games. One of the players above him on both lists in that time span is a familiar name.
Most 100-Yard Receiving Games, NFL, 2014-21
|Player
|Teams
|Games
|Julio Jones
|Falcons/Titans
|47
|Antonio Brown
|Steelers/Patriots/Buccaneers
|37
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Texans/Cardinals
|36
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|30
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|27
Most Games with Multiple Touchdown Receptions, NFL, 2014-21
|Player
|Teams
|Games
|Antonio Brown
|Steelers/Patriots/Buccaneers
|16
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|14
|Davante Adams
|Packers
|13
|Odell Beckham
|Giants/Browns
|12
|Tyreek Hill
|Chiefs
|11
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Texans/Cardinals
|11
Wide receiver Chris Godwin matched Brown with seven receptions on Sunday, picking up 70 total yards. Already seventh in franchise history with 3,906 yards, Godwin has now moved into the team's all-time top 10 in receptions, as well. With 273 catches, Godwin has passed Vincent Jackson (268) and is just six behind Jimmie Giles (279) for the ninth spot. Godwin is also likely to move up to sixth on the yardage list on Thursday night as he'll come in just six yards behind Joey Galloway (3,912).
As Head Coach Bruce Arians said after Sunday's game, the offense led the way, but the defense also managed to hold Miami to 17 points, tying the previous week's win at New England for the fewest points the Bucs have allowed this year. Once again, one of the best elements of Tampa Bay's defensive performance was stopping the run, as Miami got just 39 yards on nine carries. Since the arrival of Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles in 2019, the Buccaneers have recorded the most games in which they held their opponent below 100 rushing yards. They are also tied for the most games in which they held their opponent below 50 rushing yards.
Most Games Holding Opponents Below 100 Rushing Yards, NFL, 2019-21
1. Tampa Bay…30
2. New Orleans…24
3. Indianapolis…21
4t. Buffalo…19
4t. L.A. Rams…19
Most Games Holding Opponents Below 50 Rushing Yards, NFL, 2019-21
1. Tampa Bay…11
2. New Orleans…11
3. L.A. Rams…7
4t. Carolina…6
4t. Indianapolis…6
4t. N.Y. Jets…6
The Buccaneers' defense also secured two takeaways against Miami, the first on a sack and forced fumble by Shaquil Barrett shortly before halftime and the second on an interception by Jamel Dean in the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay has the third-most takeaways in the NFL since Bowles's arrival.
Most Takeaways, NFL Teams, 2019-21
1. Pittsburgh…69
2. New England…64
3. Tampa Bay…61
4. Buffalo…60
5t. New Orleans…59
5t. Seattle…59
Barrett got the ball away from Miami quarterback Jacoby Brissett by looping behind him and swatting at the ball as Brissett cocked his arm to throw. That was the ninth time that Barrett has executed the classic "strip-sack" since he joined the Buccaneers in 2019, and no one has done it more often in the NFL in that span.
|Player
|Team
|Strip-Sack
|Shaquil Barrett
|Buccaneers
|9
|Chandler Jones
|Cardinals
|9
|T.J. Watt
|Pittsburgh
|8
|Yannick Ngakoue
|Four teams*
|7
(* Ngakoue has played for the Jaguars, Vikings, Ravens and Raiders over the past three seasons.)
Barrett's 1.5 sacks on Sunday give him 3.5 on the season. He remains in second on the list of most sacks in the NFL since the start of the 2019 season but moved closer to the top mark with that effort against the Dolphins.
Most Sacks, NFL, 2019-21
|Player
|Team
|Sacks
|T.J. Watt
|Pittsburgh
|34.5
|Shaquil Barrett
|Tampa Bay
|31.0
|Aaron Donald
|L.A. Rams
|29.0
|Myles Garrett
|Cleveland
|28.0
|Za'Darius Smith
|Green Bay
|26.0
Barrett also passed his teammate, Jason Pierre-Paul, on the Bucs' all-time sack list.
Most Sacks, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Seasons
|Sacks
|Lee Roy Selmon
|1976-84
|78.5
|Warren Sapp
|1995-2003
|77.0
|Simeon Rice
|2001-06
|69.5
|Gerald McCoy
|2010-18
|54.5
|David Logan
|1979-86
|39.0
|Chidi Ahanotu
|1993-2000; 04
|34.5
|Brad Culpepper
|1994-99
|33.0
|Shaquil Barrett
|2019-21
|31.0
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|2018-21
|30.5
|Shaquil Barrett
|2019-21
|29.5
|Ronde Barber
|1997-2012
|28.0
The Buccaneers won the turnover battle against Miami, 2-0, marking the third straight game in which Tampa Bay has not committed a turnover. That is tied for the longest streak in team history. The Bucs first set that team record last season when they committed zero turnovers in consecutive December games against Minnesota, Atlanta and Detroit.