Bucs' Offense Reaches New Heights

Wide receiver Chris Godwin matched Brown with seven receptions on Sunday, picking up 70 total yards. Already seventh in franchise history with 3,906 yards, Godwin has now moved into the team's all-time top 10 in receptions, as well. With 273 catches, Godwin has passed Vincent Jackson (268) and is just six behind Jimmie Giles (279) for the ninth spot. Godwin is also likely to move up to sixth on the yardage list on Thursday night as he'll come in just six yards behind Joey Galloway (3,912).

As Head Coach Bruce Arians said after Sunday's game, the offense led the way, but the defense also managed to hold Miami to 17 points, tying the previous week's win at New England for the fewest points the Bucs have allowed this year. Once again, one of the best elements of Tampa Bay's defensive performance was stopping the run, as Miami got just 39 yards on nine carries. Since the arrival of Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles in 2019, the Buccaneers have recorded the most games in which they held their opponent below 100 rushing yards. They are also tied for the most games in which they held their opponent below 50 rushing yards.

Most Games Holding Opponents Below 100 Rushing Yards, NFL, 2019-21

1. Tampa Bay…30

2. New Orleans…24

3. Indianapolis…21

4t. Buffalo…19

4t. L.A. Rams…19

Most Games Holding Opponents Below 50 Rushing Yards, NFL, 2019-21

1. Tampa Bay…11

2. New Orleans…11

3. L.A. Rams…7

4t. Carolina…6

4t. Indianapolis…6

4t. N.Y. Jets…6

The Buccaneers' defense also secured two takeaways against Miami, the first on a sack and forced fumble by Shaquil Barrett shortly before halftime and the second on an interception by Jamel Dean in the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay has the third-most takeaways in the NFL since Bowles's arrival.

Most Takeaways, NFL Teams, 2019-21

1. Pittsburgh…69

2. New England…64

3. Tampa Bay…61

4. Buffalo…60

5t. New Orleans…59

5t. Seattle…59