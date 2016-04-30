Bucs Draft Ryan Smith in Round 4

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Ryan Smith, a cornerback out of North Carolina Central, with the No. 108 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Below is a quick look at the newest member of the Bucs:

NFL.COM SAYS: "Gets a solid pop in for his initial chuck at the line of scrimmage. Very smooth in his pedal and turn and does a nice job of reading a receiver's "tells" within his route. Quality footwork for mirror and match and sticks to the hip of his man. Plays with good balls skills and consistently turns to find the ball from man. In zone, slides according to quarterback's eyes restricting passing Windows. Works through combo routes and comes out on right side."