Bucs Draft Ryan Smith in Round 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Ryan Smith with the No. 108 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Apr 30, 2016 at 10:40 AM
Photos: Draft Pick Ryan Smith

A look at the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Ryan Smith, a cornerback out of North Carolina Central, with the No. 108 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Below is a quick look at the newest member of the Bucs:

POSITION: CB
SCHOOL: North Carolina Central
HEIGHT: 5-11
WEIGHT: 189
HIGHLIGHTS:Click HereFEATURE:Click HereINFOGRAPHIC:Click HereTHINGS TO KNOW: Click Here

NFL.COM SAYS: "Gets a solid pop in for his initial chuck at the line of scrimmage. Very smooth in his pedal and turn and does a nice job of reading a receiver's "tells" within his route. Quality footwork for mirror and match and sticks to the hip of his man. Plays with good balls skills and consistently turns to find the ball from man. In zone, slides according to quarterback's eyes restricting passing Windows. Works through combo routes and comes out on right side."

