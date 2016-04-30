Bucs Draft Vernon Hargreaves in Round 1

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Hargreaves, a cornerback out of Florida, with the No. 11 pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Below is a quick look at the newest member of the Bucs:
POSITION: CB
SCHOOL: Florida
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 204
INFOGRAPHIC: Click Here
5 THINGS TO KNOW: Click Here
PRESS CONFERENCES:Jason Licht | Dirk KoetterLAST YEAR:
"Named one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award…A consensus First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC selection…A semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award…Started 13 games at cornerback, missing one due to injury…Totaled 33 tackles and tied for the team lead with four interceptions which he returned for a combined 152 yards." –FLORIDA'S WEBSITE
**
NFL.COM SAYS:"Premier, quick twitch athlete with explosion pulsing through his hips and feet. Instant click-and-close action to explode forward and attack the throw. Vertical springs to go up and over receivers at the high point. Smooth, controlled backpedal with ability to weave and mirror route progressions. Plays with outstanding body control and balance. Feet are electric. Can overwhelm lesser opponents across from him. Instinctive and urgent in his play. Excels from press, off or zone coverage. Fiery competitor with a strong desire to own the pass. Has quick, soft hands. Posted 38 passes defensed and 10 interceptions over last three years. Could see early kick or punt return action. Unwilling to stay blocked and doesn't hesitate for one moment in run support and against wide receiver screens. Chest-up tackler who runs through his target." …READ MORE
Photos from the Draft Room at One Buccaneer Place and Vernon Hargreaves in Chicago.