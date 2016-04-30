Bucs Draft Vernon Hargreaves in Round 1

NFL.COM SAYS:"Premier, quick twitch athlete with explosion pulsing through his hips and feet. Instant click-­and-­close action to explode forward and attack the throw. Vertical springs to go up and over receivers at the high point. Smooth, controlled backpedal with ability to weave and mirror route progressions. Plays with outstanding body control and balance. Feet are electric. Can overwhelm lesser opponents across from him. Instinctive and urgent in his play. Excels from press, off or zone coverage. Fiery competitor with a strong desire to own the pass. Has quick, soft hands. Posted 38 passes defensed and 10 interceptions over last three years. Could see early kick or punt return action. Unwilling to stay blocked and doesn't hesitate for one moment in run support and against wide receiver screens. Chest­-up tackler who runs through his target." …READ MORE