Bucs Earn Top Customer Service Ranking

The Buccaneers have earned the top customer service satisfaction ranking in 2015 NFL "Voice of the Fan" Report.

Feb 17, 2016 at 02:17 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have earned the top ranking among all National Football League teams in customer service experience satisfaction among season pass members, according to the league's 2015 "Voice of the Fan" report. This marks the third time in the past four years (2012, '13 and '15) that the Buccaneers have ranked first in the all-important category.

"Providing our season pass members with the best customer service has always been our highest priority and this top ranking validates the work we have put in to improve the customer experience," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "We are proud of this ranking and remain more committed than ever to providing our season pass members with the type of first-class customer service they have grown accustomed to receiving."

The NFL's "Voice of the Fan" is a league-wide report that provides extensive analysis of the in-game experience obtained through independent site visits as well as polling of fans at games throughout the season. Included in the annual report are individual team rankings in a variety of key categories related to the overall experience of attending a game.

The Buccaneers have consistently added new benefits to their season pass memberships to enhance the fan experience. In 2012, the team created its Guest and Member Relations Department, designed exclusively to provide Buccaneers season pass members with an array of off-field benefits and unmatched customer service, including dedicated associates to provide a personalized experience. Additionally, season pass members receive discounts on food, merchandise and parking, exclusive VIP access to a number of team events year-round and the ability to participate in a 12-month, interest-free payment plan.

For more information on Buccaneers season pass memberships, please visit www.buccaneers.com/tickets or call 866-582-2827.

