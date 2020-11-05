Bucs Elite Run Defense Faces Tough Task in Alvin Kamara

"He presents a huge challenge and he's playing a lot faster than he was the first time we played them," said Bowles. "He's doing everything for them and he's probably one of the best in the league – probably in the top two or three that you talk about here. It doesn't matter how much speed you have on defense – he's so elusive, yet he's strong, he can use power when need be, speed when need be, he can catch the ball, he can run the ball, he does all the little things right. He has great body control and that's a tough task for anybody. We're just going to have to rally to the ball and get as many hats as we can to try and stop him."

Bowles said the Giants' ability to snap the Bucs' streak was partially a product of a good offensive game plan and partially a few missed fits in the run gaps. There were two big misfits in particular in the first half and some other plays on which the tacklers were coming in from the side instead arriving head-on, which allows the ballcarrier to surge or fall forward for more yards. Bowles gave credit to Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett for his play-calling but said some of the Bucs' problems were self-inflicted, which is something they can't afford against Kamara.

"We need to get our head across, our head up, our shoulder pads across and drive him backwards. I don't think we did that [Monday]. We've got to focus on the things we need to focus on this week to get ready for the ballgame. Did we play a perfect game? By no means. We know that as a defense and the best thing is that we won the ballgame [and] we made enough plays to win the ballgame. But, we know we can't beat New Orleans playing like we played last week."

Obviously, the Giants didn't exactly shatter the Bucs' run-defense streak, and Tampa Bay still ranks first in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (70.4) and in yards allowed per carry (3.16). But when a defense has set a specific standard so high, any deviation from it presents as an issue that needs to be resolved before the next big challenge.