Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Vernon Hargreaves

The Buccaneers have elected to pick up the fifth-year option that was part of CB Vernon Hargreaves' initial contract after he was drafted in the first round in 2016

Apr 24, 2019 at 08:35 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

170826_MM_Browns_Bucs_1522

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to keep cornerback Vernon Hargreaves around for at least two more seasons.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers officially exercised the fifth-year option in Hargreaves' initial NFL contract, which would cover the 2020 season. He was the team's first-round pick in the 2016 draft, and since the new CBA was put in place in 2011 all first-round picks have received four-year deals with a team option for a fifth season. Each team must choose whether to pick up that option before the player's fourth season. The specific deadline to do so this year was May 3.

This is the third year in a row in which Tampa Bay has picked up that option on the relevant first-rounder, having done so with wide receiver Mike Evans in 2017 and quarterback Jameis Winston last year. Evans subsequently signed a new long-term deal with the Bucs last March, while Winston is heading into his option year this fall.

Those were relatively easy decisions for the franchise. The Hargreaves one might have taken a little more deliberation, simply because injuries have limited him to 10 games over the past two seasons. In a somewhat similar situation, the Buccaneers did not exercise the fifth-year option on their 2011 first-round pick, Adrian Clayborn, after Clayborn had spent almost half of his first four seasons on injured reserve.

However, new Head Coach Bruce Arians has indicated strong confidence in Hargreaves, expecting him to thrive as a press corner in the team's new defense. In addition, Hargreaves was performing well in training camp and at the beginning of the regular season last year before a shoulder injury in Game One pushed him to injured reserve.

The decision to pick up Hargreaves' option might have been made a bit easier for the Bucs by the minor trade they made during the first round of the 2016 draft. Tampa Bay went into that evening in possession of the ninth-overall pick but then traded with the Chicago Bears, moving down two spots to number 11 before selecting Hargreaves. A player selected among the top 10 picks get an option-year salary equal to the average of the top 10 salaries at his position the previous year. Players selected outside the first 10 picks of the first round get the average of the third through 25th-highest salaries at their position.

Hargreaves played and started all 16 games during his rookie season and showed promise as the season progressed, finishing with 76 tackles, one forced fumble, nine passes defensed and one interception. He was slowed by injuries and suffered from inconsistent play in 2017, eventually landing on injured reserve after nine games, in which he produced 42 tackles and five passes defensed. He had seen tackles, a forced fumble and a pass break-up in the opener in New Orleans last year before sustaining his season-ending shoulder injury late in the game.

Prior to the last three years, the Bucs had not picked up a fifth-year option under the new CBA rules. Clayborn, noted above, was their first opportunity. They had two first-round picks in 2012 in safety Mark Barron and running back Doug Martin, but Barron was traded to the Rams prior to the option decision and the team declined to pick up Martin's fifth year, though he was subsequently signed to a second contract. The Bucs traded their 2013 first-round pick to get veteran cornerback

Related Content

news

Bucs Include Blidi Wreh-Wilson on Week Eight Protection List

Veteran cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, just added to the Bucs' practice squad last week, is one of four players the team will protect in Week Eight, along with K Jose Borregales, WR Cyril Grayson and S Troy Warner
news

Bucs Use Elevations to Bolster Pass-Catching Corps

The Buccaneers are using both of their practice squad elevation options in Week Seven, bringing up WR Cyril Grayson and TE Deon Yelder to help two positions thinned by injuries against the Bears
news

John Molchon Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

After being activated from injured reserve on Monday and waived on Tuesday, second-year G John Molchon will stick around on the Bucs' practice squad, where he spent most of last season as well
news

Bucs Promote Rashard Robinson to Active Roster

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed CB Rashard Robinson to their active roster, waived G John Molchon and brought WR Jaydon Mickens back to the practice squad
news

WR Cyril Grayson Added to Protection List in Week Seven

The Bucs' practice squad protection list for Week Seven includes WR Cyril Grayson for the first time, along with repeaters Jose Borregales, Troy Warner and Deon Yelder
news

John Molchon Activated in Monday Round of Roster Moves

G John Molchon has been activated from injured reserve, with the release of WR Jaydon Mickens clearing a spot on the roster…Also CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson replaces OLB Elijah Ponder on the practice squad
news

Bucs Elevate TE Deon Yelder for Eagles Game

With Rob Gronkowski once again sidelined, the Buccaneers have shored up their tight end position for Thursday's game in Philadelphia by elevating Deon Yelder from the practice squad
news

Bucs' Week Six Practice Squad Protections Same as Week Five

Tampa Bay has submitted a list of protected practice squad players identical to the week before: K Jose Borregales, TE Codey McElroy, CB Rashard Robinson and S Troy Warner
news

Cam Gill Returns from Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers have activated second-year OLB Cam Gill from injured reserve, adding depth to their edge rush rotation and another big-man option on special teams
news

Rashard Robinson, Codey McElroy Elevated Again

While dealing with a rash of injuries in the secondary, the Buccaneers have used their Week Five practice squad protections on DBs Rashard Robinson and Troy Warner, as well as K Jose Borregales and TE Codey McElroy
news

Carlton Davis Heads to Injured Reserve

Carlton Davis joins fellow starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on the I.R. list due to a quad injury and he will have to miss a minimum of three games before returning
news

Bucs Include Corner, Safety Among Week Five Protections

While dealing with a rash of injuries in the secondary, the Buccaneers have used their Week Five practice squad protections on DBs Rashard Robinson and Troy Warner, as well as K Jose Borregales and TE Codey McElroy
Advertising