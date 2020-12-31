2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Falcons, Week 17

TOP STORYLINES

Last Fork in the Path – The Buccaneers have navigated the NFL's unique 2020 season and reached the first of their desired destinations: the playoffs. Tampa Bay knows it will be playing on the second weekend in January and that it will have a shot at securing the second championship in franchise history. However, they still don't know exactly what the path to that goal will be. What is certain is that if the Bucs beat the Falcons they will slot into the fifth spot in the conference standings, which will create an opening-round date with the winners of the NFC East. However, that doesn't currently provide much clarity because that East champ could still be Washington, Dallas or the N.Y. Giants. If the Buccaneers lose in Week 17 and the L.A. Rams beat Arizona, Tampa Bay will slide back to the six seed, which would result in a matchup with the third seed, or the NFC division winner with the third-best record. At the moment, that is Seattle, but the Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints could still finish in any order in the top three spots depending upon their Week 17 results. Arians says the Buccaneers are going into their own 1:00 p.m. game intent on playing for the win, but they will also have a long day of score-board watching ahead of them. The Bucs may not know their Round One destination until the final game of the regular season, Washington at Philadelphia with an 8:20 p.m. kickoff, is in the books.

Ronald Jones Return – Jones, the Buccaneers' leading rusher with 900 yards, has missed the last two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list but was activated this week and returned to practice. In the last game in which he played before going on that list, Jones fractured his left pinkie finger and subsequently had surgery to have four pins inserted. If he can demonstrate during the week of practice that he can both catch the football and protect it when being hit, he should return to the lead role in the Buccaneers' backfield. That would be an encouraging development for a Buccaneers team about to enter the playoffs, especially given the very real chance that several cold-weather games are waiting ahead. Given the presence of Tom Brady and the wide array of pass-catching weapons he has at is his disposal, the Bucs have understandably been a pass-heavy team. Tampa Bay ranks third in passing yards but 28th in rushing yards and has thrown the ball on 63.6% of its plays, the third-highest percentage in the league. The Buccaneers obviously are going to continue to lean on such weapons as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, but Arians would like to find more balance in his offense and the Bucs may need a reliable ground game if they get caught in bad weather. Due to his recent inactivity, Jones has slipped from fifth in the NFL to 13th in rushing, but his average of 5.0 yards per carry remains in the top 10 and is a good sign that he can help the Buccaneers if he can get back on the field.

Record Chasers – Jones's chances of recording his first 1,000-yard season looked strong when he finished the 13th game with 900 yards. However, he now only has one more shot to get the last 100 yards he needs. It would be a significant milestone for Jones, but not a team record of any kind. However, some of his teammates do have a shot at single-season franchise records in Week 13. Most notably, Evans has already broken his own team record for touchdown catches with 13 and needs just one more to break James Wilder's record for total touchdowns, set back in 1984. Evans also needs just 40 receiving yards to be the first player in NFL history to open his season with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Kicker Ryan Succop has 122 points on the season and if he were to hit double digits for the fourth time this season he would break Matt Bryant's scoring record of 131 points set in 2008. Tom Brady has already broken the team record with his 36 touchdown passes but also currently has the best single-season passer rating in franchise history, at 101.0. If he can keep it above 100.4 through Sunday's game he'll have the top spot. As a team, Tampa Bay needs to score just 11 points – 18.9 below it's per-game average this year – to break its single-season scoring record of 458 points, set just last year. And it's not a team record, but Brady is set to make his 299th career start on Sunday, which would be a new NFL record. He is currently tied with Brett Favre at 298.

Takeaways are Key Takeaway – The Buccaneers have not committed a single turnover in their last three games. Remarkably, that's the longest streak of giveaway-free games in franchise history. Overall, the Buccaneers have only turned it over 16 times this season (11 interceptions, five lost fumbles), which is tied for the fifth-fewest in the league. More to the point, it is drastically lower than the league-high 41 giveaways the Bucs committed in 2019 on their way to a 7-9 record. The New Orleans Saints have already won the division but Tampa Bay could still match the Saints' overall record with a win on Sunday and a loss by the Saints at Carolina. Controlling the turnover battle is a big reason that the Bucs have seriously closed the gap on the Saints this year. In 2019, Tampa Bay committed 33 more turnovers than New Orleans did. This year, the Bucs actually have one fewer giveaway than the Saints. On defense, Tampa Bay has been very good at taking the ball away since the arrival of Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles last year. The Bucs have 51 takeaways over the past two seasons, the fourth-most by any team in the NFL in that span. However, Tampa Bay has only forced four turnovers in its last five games combined. The Buccaneers have won the turnover battle lately mostly by not turning it over at all, but in the playoffs they will probably need a few more game-changing plays by their defense. A return to taking the ball away in Week 17 against the Falcons would be an encouraging boost before the postseason.