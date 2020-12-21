Bucs Launch Latest, Greatest Comeback in Team History

All of those offensive players contributed to the Buccaneers' thrilling second-half comeback, but it wouldn't have been possible without a strong showing by the defense after the intermission, as well. The Falcons gained just 108 yards in the second half, including just 23 on their last five possessions, and they were held without a first down on four of those six drives.

Leading the charge was inside linebacker Devin White, who led the team with 12 tackles and added 3.0 sacks, four tackles for loss and two passes defensed. White joins Jets safety Marcus Maye (at Buffalo, Sept. 13) as the only players in the NFL this season to have multiple sacks and multiple passes defensed in the same game. White is the only player this season to record at least three sacks and at least two passes defensed in the same game.

In addition, according to Stathead, White is the only player in the NFL since at least 1999 to have multiple games in which he recorded 10+ tackles and at least three sacks.

White's three-sack game was actually his second of the season, as he accomplished the same thing at Las Vegas in Week Seven. He is the only player in the NFL to have more than one three-sack game in 2020. White now has many three-sack games as Hall of Famer Warren Sapp recorded during his nine-season tenure in Tampa.