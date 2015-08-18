Bucs Fit T Cherilus On Camp Roster

As such, the team has released third-year tight end/fullback Evan Rodriguez. Rodriguez played in one game for the Buccaneers in 2014 after a December promotion from the practice squad. He originally joined the team's practice squad in November after previously seeing action with Chicago in 2012 and Buffalo in 2013.

Though he has NFL experience at both tight end and fullback, the Buccaneers were primarily using Rodriguez at the latter position. The team drafted fullback Joey Iosefa in May and returns last year's starter at the position, Jorvorskie Lane. Bigger backs Mike James and Dominique Brown could also possibly be used as lead blockers.