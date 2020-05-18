Bucs' 2020 Preseason Dates Finalized

The dates and times for all four of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 preseason games have officially been set.
The Buccaneers' first action in 2020 will come on Friday, August 14, when they begin the preseason slate in Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay will then play a pair of Saturday night home games at Raymond James Stadium against Jacksonville and Tennessee before concluding the preseason at Cleveland on Thursday, September 3.
The Week Two Buccaneers-Jaguars game will be broadcast nationally by CBS. The other four games will be shown locally on WFLA-TV.
• Friday, Aug. 14: at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET (WFLA)
• Saturday, Aug. 22: JACKSONVILLE, 8:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
• Saturday, Aug. 29: TENNESSEE, 7:00 p.m. ET (WFLA)
• Thursday, Sept. 3: at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. ET (WFLA)
The NFL previously revealed each team's 2020 preseason opponents along with the regular-season schedule when it was released on May 7. However, specific dates and times were only included for nationally-televised games as teams continued to finalize the details of their other preseason games.
Season Passes are available for purchase now. Also, based on availability, a limited number of single game tickets may go on sale this summer.
This is the second year in a row that the Buccaneers will open their preseason in Pittsburgh, and Tampa Bay is 2-3 all-time against the Steelers in summer games. The Bucs also played the Browns last year, though that game was in Tampa. The Buccaneers are 6-5 against the Browns in preseason action.
The Buccaneers did not face the Jaguars in the preseason last year but did in each of the previous three seasons and the Jaguars currently lead the series, 8-5. Tampa Bay and Tennessee most recently met in a preseason game in 2018 and the Bucs have a 7-3 edge in that all-time series.