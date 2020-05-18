Bucs' 2020 Preseason Dates Finalized

Season Passes are available for purchase now. Also, based on availability, a limited number of single game tickets may go on sale this summer.

This is the second year in a row that the Buccaneers will open their preseason in Pittsburgh, and Tampa Bay is 2-3 all-time against the Steelers in summer games. The Bucs also played the Browns last year, though that game was in Tampa. The Buccaneers are 6-5 against the Browns in preseason action.