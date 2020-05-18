2020 Night Vision: Bucs' New Schedule Loaded with Prime-Time Classics

Here are some additional notes regarding the Buccaneers' 2020 schedule:

-As was the case a year ago, the Buccaneers have a late-December game that will see it's date and time finalized at a later date. The Bucs and Lions will play their Week 16 game either on Saturday, Dec. 26 or Sunday, Dec. 27. The network that airs the game will depend upon when it is ultimately scheduled.

-The Buccaneers are scheduled for multiple Monday Night Football games for the first time since their title-defense season of 2003. Tampa Bay was on the MNF stage three times that year, beating Philadelphia in Week One and the New York Giants in Week 12 and falling to Indianapolis in Week Five. Tampa Bay also played multiple Monday night games in 2002, 2000 and 1998.

-The 2020 season will also be the first time since 2002 that Tampa Bay has played a pair of prime-time games on Sunday. The Bucs lost to New Orleans on a Sunday night in Week 13 of that Super Bowl season but were able to clinch a first-round bye with a season-capping 15-0 win on the road against the Chicago Bears in prime time. That game was played on the University of Illinois campus as Soldier Field was being renovated. The Buccaneers also played two Sunday Night games in 1999, losing both to Detroit and Green Bay.

-Tampa Bay will be part of the NFL's last group of teams to have their bye week in 2020. The Buccaneers' Week 13 bye is by far their latest since the concept was introduced in 1990 and Tampa Bay had Week 14 off. Since then, the Bucs latest bye has been in Week 10, on four occasions. The 2017 Buccaneers were originally scheduled to have Week 11 off but Hurricane Irma forced the NFL to push the Tampa Bay-Miami Game from Week One to that original bye.

-The Buccaneers open their season in New Orleans for the second time in the last three years. Tampa Bay opened its 2018 campaign with a wild 48-40 shootout win in the Louisiana Superdome that stands as the highest-scoring Week One game in NFL history.

-The 2020 season will be the third one in a row that will conclude with a home game against division-rival Atlanta. The last two have been extremely close games, both won by the visiting Falcons. Atlanta won, 34-32, at Raymond James Stadium to close out 2018 when Matt Bryant hit a 37-yard field goal as time expired. Last season, the Bucs and Falcons went into overtime in Week 17 before linebacker Deion Jones won it with a pick-six on the first play of the extra period. This is the first time the Buccaneers have ever finished three straight regular seasons against the same opponent.

-After their Week One trip to New Orleans, the Bucs will play their home opener against Carolina. This marks the first time since 2008 that Tampa Bay will begin its season with two straight NFC South division opponents.

-The Buccaneers won't have any serious cold-weather concerns in 2020. They travel to Denver in September and Chicago in early October, followed by midseason games at Las Vegas and New York. Tampa Bay's last outdoor road game of 2020 is at Carolina on Nov. 15. The team's last two road contests will be played inside domes in Atlanta and Detroit.

-The Bucs will play four of their last six games at home in 2020, a stretch broken up by a Week 13 bye. The last time that Tampa Bay was originally scheduled to play four of its last six games at home was in 1981. A players' strike in 1982 resulted in a reformulated schedule that saw the Bucs finish with four of six at home, and the 9/11 terrorist strikes of 2001 also rearranged the final weeks into a similar finish for Tampa Bay.