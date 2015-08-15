Bucs Get Loss, Learning Experience vs. MIN

Thielen caught a short outlet pass on third-and-seven for the Vikings and ran down an open right sideline for 39 yards into Buccaneer territory in the game's final minute. However, Tampa Bay got one more chance for Winston when Line fumbled and DE Lawrence Sidbury, Jr. recovered at the 36. A 13-yard run by Mike James gave the Bucs a chance to throw a Hail Mary pass into the end zone with one second left, but it was broken up to end the half.

Glennon took over under center in the second half but his first drive failed to pick up a first down, thanks in part to a false start on the first snap. James picked up six yards on a screen pass but Glennon's third-down toss in WR Robert Herron's direction was off target. A 37-yard punt return by WR Stefon Diggs put Minnesota right back into scoring territory. The Bucs' defense held but Walsh banged home a 42-yard field goal to make it 26-9.

The Bucs got a scoring opportunity five minutes into the third quarter when Sidbury forced a fumble by RB Joe Banyard and CB Leonard Johnson recovered at the Minnesota 31. A screen pass to James converted a third-and-six and set up a first down for the Bucs at the Vikings' 17. The Bucs faced a third-and-eight three plays later but converted again when Herron ran a square-in, caught a 12-yard pass and held on through a hard hit. James ran it in on the next play, dancing in almost untouched.

The Vikings answered with a long drive led by third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke that reached inside the Bucs' 20-yard line. However, RB Dominique Williams fumbled at the end of a 16-yard run and the ball went into and out of the back of the end zone for a touchback, killing the scoring chance.

The Bucs began their next drive with a short pass that Herron turned into a 26-yard gain, and Glennon then threw a 24-yard dart to rookie WR Adam Humphries, down to the Vikings' 29. The drive stalled before getting another first down, however, and Murray pushed a 42-yard field goal try just barely wide of the right upright.

Seth Lobato came in to quarterback the Bucs' next drive and got a first down on a 16-yard out to TE Cameron Brate. However, the drive ended when LB Eric Kendricks ran straight up the middle on a third-down blitz and dropped Lobato for a loss of nine.