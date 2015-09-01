Bucs Get to 75-Man Roster Limit

The three players who were waived/injured, however, are subject to the waiver wire. If they are not claimed by any other team, they automatically revert to the Buccaneers' injured reserve list. Depending upon the severity of the injury (whether it has an expected recovery time of more or less than six weeks), an injury settlement could be reached between player and team. After a waiver with an injury settlement, the player can sign anywhere in the league, including back with his original team, after a certain number of weeks have passed.

Spence was placed on the active/PUP list prior to the start of training camp due to a back ailment. That designation gave the Buccaneers the option to later move him to reserve/PUP, if he needed more time to recover from his injury, and that's exactly what the team did. Spence will be eligible to begin practicing with the team after six weeks of the regular season have passed; in this case, that means he could take the field when the Bucs are preparing for the Washington Redskins, following their bye week. Spence can then practice for up to three weeks before the team must decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster, place him on injured reserve or release him.