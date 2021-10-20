Tampa Bay Buccaneers

John Molchon Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

After being activated from injured reserve on Monday and waived on Tuesday, second-year G John Molchon will stick around on the Bucs' practice squad, where he spent most of last season as well

Oct 20, 2021 at 04:00 PM
molchon trans

Two days after being activated from injured reserve, second-year guard John Molchon is back where he spent most of his 2020 rookie season: on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers brought Molchon back after waiving him from the active roster the day before. To clear a spot on that 16-man unit, the team released wide receiver Travis Jonsen.

Molchon, who originally joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in May of 2020, has so far followed a nearly identical path in 2021 as he did last year. In both cases, he initially made the 53-man roster, was then immediately moved to injured reserve, was activated from that IR list in October and then moved to the practice squad.

Molchon played in 49 games at Boise State, making 42 starts and earning first-team all-conference honors in his last two seasons.

Jonsen also first arrived as an undrafted free agent in the spring of 2020 and joined Molchon on the Bucs' practice squad for the second half of the season. He went to training camp in Tampa again this summer and then ended up on the practice squad again to start the 2021 season. The Buccaneers still have three other receivers on the practice squad, with Jaydon Mickens this week joining Cyril Grayson and John Hurst.

