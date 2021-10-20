John Molchon Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

Two days after being activated from injured reserve, second-year guard John Molchon is back where he spent most of his 2020 rookie season: on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers brought Molchon back after waiving him from the active roster the day before. To clear a spot on that 16-man unit, the team released wide receiver Travis Jonsen.

Molchon, who originally joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in May of 2020, has so far followed a nearly identical path in 2021 as he did last year. In both cases, he initially made the 53-man roster, was then immediately moved to injured reserve, was activated from that IR list in October and then moved to the practice squad.

Molchon played in 49 games at Boise State, making 42 starts and earning first-team all-conference honors in his last two seasons.