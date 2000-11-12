Bucs 'Hassel' Packers

WR Keyshawn Johnson and the Bucs celebrated a tight win over Green Bay on Sunday





In the end, the much-ballyhooed showdown between Warren Sapp and Brett Favre was both much more and much less than it was cracked up to be.

With the Bucs needing just four sacks to break the team's single-season record, Sapp got to Favre just one time. However, that third-quarter sack, a shoestring grab from behind, resulted in a sprained left ankle for the Packer signal-caller.

Favre couldn't continue, leaving the Packers' comeback hopes in the hands of backup Matt Hasselbeck. While Hasselbeck performed well (nine of 18 for 93 yards and a touchdown) he was no match for the Bucs' fearsome defense in the fourth quarter, and Tampa Bay walked away with a thrilling and crucial 20-15 victory.

Hasselbeck actually succeeded in rallying the Packers to a lead, but he did it on special teams. With Green Bay apparently lined up for their fifth field goal try of the game early in the fourth quarter, Hasselbeck, serving as the holder, got out of his crouch, rolled left and threw to a wide-open Bubba Franks for a 27-yard touchdown that gave Green Bay its first lead, 16-15.

However, the Bucs' special teams struck back, thanks to second-year kicker Martin Gramatica. For all of his histrionics after a successful field goal, Gramatica is obviously calm under pressure. How else to explain two coolly-executed long field goals in the fourth quarter, one from 54 yards and another from 51?

Gramatica has now hit his last 12 field goal tries and has already made a team-record five kicks from 50 yards or further this season. In each occasion, it was a serious gamble for the Buccaneers, as a miss would have given Green Bay's offense the ball near midfield.

"It's amazing," said Head Coach Tony Dungy, who happily accepted this gamble. "You just feel like every time he goes out there he's going to make it. You saw two of the best field goal kickers in the game today, and fortunately (Ryan Longwell) missed one, a long one. That was about the only difference."

It was a particularly risky pair of calls considering bad field position was exactly how the Buccaneers had found themselves in this mess in the first place. None of Green Bay's four scoring drives were longer than 52 yards, and that 52-yarder was actually stalled by the Buc defense before the fake field goal. One interception, one failed onside kick attempt and one long Allen Rossum punt return gave Green Bay a very short field on three occasions.

After Franks' go-ahead touchdown, the Buccaneers drove 37 yards on eight plays in the fourth quarter to set up Gramatica's 54-yarder. QB Shaun King, who efficiently completed 16 of 27 passes for 164 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, kept this drive alive with his feet, scrambling out of a sack on third-and-two and slicing upfield for 14 yards to the Packers' 38.

Three plays later, the Bucs' defense came up with its first and only turnover of the game. Hasselbeck somehow escaped what appeared to be a sure sack by LB Alshermond Singleton, then avoided two more Buc rushers and was able to flip a short pass to WR Ahman Green. Green, who gained 65 yards on 16 carries, including a 30-yard run, had the ball knocked from his hands by LB Derrick Brooks. DE Chidi Ahanotu recovered at the Packers' 38, and four plays later Gramatica hit his 51-yarder.

Tampa Bay had to make this fourth-quarter comeback despite taking a 14-3 lead into halftime. That was due, in part, to a third quarter in which the Buccaneers failed to gain a single first down.

The Bucs had believed they would need to establish the passing game first in order to run effectively against Green Bay, but plans changed when Tampa Bay's first possession of the game came at its own two-yard line. That might have been a fortuitous turn of events, as it turns out, as a more conservative approach led to opening carries of six and 12 yards by FB Mike Alstott.

Though the Bucs didn't score on that first drive, they did get the ground game revved up, and speedy RB Warrick Dunn picked it up from there. By the end of the first half, Alstott (23 yards) and Dunn (52) had combined for 75 rushing yards and Tampa Bay had a 14-3 lead.

The Bucs did take to the air in order to get the ball into the end zone. QB Shaun King, who had tied a team record with seven touchdown passes over the previous two games, threw scoring tosses of five yards to WR Keyshawn Johnson and 19 yards to WR Reidel Anthony.

Johnson's catch of a rollout pass by King concluded a 70-play drive that was helped most by a 22-yard reception by TE Dave Moore. Moore later left the game in the third quarter with a mild concussion, but he returned early in the fourth quarter.

Anthony's touchdown was actually reviewed by the replay booth upstairs, as it was within the last two minutes of the half, but it was ruled that the Buc receiver did indeed get both feet in bounds on his 19-yard snag. The big play in that march was a 19-yard reception by Johnson. Anthony now has four touchdown catches on the season despite a total of just ten receptions.

Between those two TDs, the Bucs tried a surprise onside kick, with Gramatica attempting to exploit an open area in the middle of the Packers' return formation by bouncing the ball 10 yards and recovering it himself. The play nearly worked, but the ball jumped away from Gramatica at the last minute and the Packers were able to recover.

The Bucs defense stuffed the Packers, however, allowing just a field goal attempt, which Longwell drilled from 52 yards for Green Bay's only points of the first half.

Johnson led the Bucs in receiving with five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown, his fourth score in the last three contests. King now has nine TD passes in his last three games and 15 on the season. Moore shook off his concussion to finish with three receptions and 57 yards. Alstott ran the ball hard in the closing minutes and finished with 38 yards on nine carries to balance Dunn's 55.

On defense, Brooks led the team with eight tackles and Sapp added four stops and the team's lone sack. S John Lynch had seven tackles before leaving late in the game with a thigh bruise.

During the game, Buccaneers.com posted quarterly reports of the action, complete with detailed accounts of each play. Those accounts follow to offer a closer look at the game's ebb and flow.

First Quarter

Neither team scored in the first half, but both offenses were able to move the ball effectively. Despite opening its first drive at its own two-yard line, the Bucs' attack immediately drove into Packer territory before stalling. After stopping Green Bay at midfield twice, the Bucs finished the period just inside the Packer half of the field.

Green Bay's First Drive

After his team won the toss, Packer return man Allen Rossum took a bouncing Martin Gramatica kickoff near his own 10 and returned it to the 29 before being knocked out of bounds by RB Rabih Abdullah.

RB Ahman Green got the game-opening handoff and tried to hit the middle, but was knocked to the ground by S John Lynch after a pickup of three yards. QB Brett Favre faked a handoff to Green on second down then rolled left, eventually flipping a shovel pass to TE Ryan Wetnight, who picked up five yards. On third-and-two, Favre threw a short out pass to WR Antonio Freeman, who picked up just enough for a first down.

Green swept right on first down and appeared to have a lane outside the tackle, but he was stopped quickly by LB Jamie Duncan after a gain of just three. On second down, Favre got off another pass to Freeman just before LB Shelton Quarles got to him on a blitz, completing a 10-yard pass for a first down.

The Packers stuck to the pattern, sending Green up the middle on first down, but this time he hit a glut of tacklers after picking up just two. A quick screen to Green on second down was good for a gain of six, setting up another short third down. DT Warren Sapp bulled right over the blocker in front of him on a short pass attempt, forcing a quick pass from Favre that fell incomplete.

Josh Bidwell came on to punt and a bizarre event followed. Bidwell's punt touched down inside the 10-yard line and just eluded a Packer cover man to bounce into the end zone for an apparent touchback. However, the ball was inadvertently kicked back into the field of the play and picked up by S John Lynch, who returned it the length of the field. Since both teams had players entering the field in the confusion, offsetting too-many-men-on-the-field penalties were called and the Packers had a chance to re-kick. This time, Green Bay downed the punt at the Bucs' two-yard line.

Tampa Bay's First Drive

That put the Bucs in a precarious position, but FB Mike Alstott quickly got them out of it. On first down, he took a handoff off the middle, spun out of one tackle and barreled over another Packer to pick up six yards. On second down, Alstott got the handoff again and sliced behind right tackle to pick up 12 more yards.

On the next first down, QB Shaun King faked a handoff to Alstott and pitched left to Dunn, who picked up three yards before the defense closed in. King then threw his first pass of the game, a quick toss down the line of scrimmage to WR Keyshawn Johnson, who cut outside his blockers to pick up six yards and come within inches of a first down.

On third-and-inches, the Bucs took a bit of a gamble. King executed a beautiful fake to Alstott, hiding the ball in his stomach as TE Dave Moore released towards the left sideline. King then tossed a perfect touch pass over CB Tyrone Williams into the Moore's hands for a 23-yard gain.

With a new set of down, King sent Dunn up the middle, but he was stopped for no gain. The Bucs' hurler then dropped back on second down and, with his primary receivers covered, dumped a three-yard pass off to Alstott. On third down, King held the ball for an extremely long time, throwing in Johnson's direction just before he was hit from behind. The pass was on target but broken up at the last minute by S Darren Sharper.

Mark Royals then came on to punt and, in an attempt to hit it short and inside the Packers' 20, kicked one off the side of his foot for just 12 yards to the Packers' 28.

Green Bay's Second Drive

Green tried the middle again on first down but got nothing as he hit a wall and was grabbed from behind by CB Ronde Barber. On second down, Favre heaved one up in the direction of WR Donald Driver, who was streaking down the left sideline, but it was beyond the reach of both Driver and Barber, who had covered him well.

However, Favre converted another third down when he stood in a well-protected pocket and delivered a 17-yard pass to WR Bill Schroeder over the middle.

With another first down at the Packers' 45, Favre faked a handoff this time and looked deep over the middle to Freeman. However, Favre was hit by DE Marcus Jones as he threw and the pass fell incomplete. Green tried to bounce his run outside to the left on second down, but was trapped in the backfield by Sapp and DE Chidi Ahanotu, leading to a loss of seven. Favre settled for a dumpoff to FB William Henderson on third-and-17, but Henderson dropped the pass.

Bidwell then lofted a 50-yard punt to WR Karl Williams, which was returned 18 yards to the Bucs' 30.

Tampa Bay's Second Drive

King took a quick drop on first down and waited just long enough to Johnson to separate from the defender near the line of scrimmage before hitting him on the run. The play netted nine yards. On second-and-one, King targeted WR Jacquez Green this time and completed a six-yard pass for a first down at the Bucs' 45.

The Bucs threw several wrinkles at Green Bay on first down, shifting formations twice before eventually sending Dunn around left end on a sweep. Dunn sliced through a pair of tacklers for extra yards and a pickup of eight. The quarter then ended with Tampa Bay at the Packers' 47.

Second Quarter

After a scoreless first quarter, the Buccaneers continued a recent trend with a pair of passing touchdowns. QB Shaun King threw two more scoring passes in the second quarter, giving him nine in the last two-and-half games, to spot Tampa Bay to a 14-3 lead.

Tampa Bay's First Drive

With a second-and-two at the Packers' 47 to open the second quarter, the Bucs immediately picked up a first down with FB Mike Alstott's bullrush up the middle for five yards.

On the subsequent first down, with Green Bay jumping offsides, QB Shaun King took advantage of a free play to look for TE Dave Moore over the middle again. Moore might a nice leaping catch to pick up 22 yards to the Packer 20.

RB Warrick Dunn then took a handoff up the middle and cut twice to elude tacklers and pick up 10 quick yards. Dunn then picked up five more yards to the five on first down, setting up the Bucs' first touchdown. The score came on the next play, with King faking a handoff to Dunn, rolling left and firing a laser to WR Keyshawn Johnson in the back of the end zone. Tampa Bay 7, Green Bay 0.

Green Bay's First Drive

The Packers started off with excellent field position when a Buccaneer gamble went awry. Attempting to take advantage of an opening in the middle of the Green Bay return unit, K Martin Gramatica hit a short hopper of a kickoff that he was supposed to recover himself. The play's design was sound, but the ball bounced away from Gramatica at the last minute and was recovered by Green Bay at the Bucs' 39.

Green Bay then tried RB Ahman Green up the middle but saw him stopped for no gain. QB Brett Favre's pass on the next play fell at WR Bill Schroeder's feet after DE Chidi Ahanotu tipped it, and his third-down try was out of Schroeder's reach over the middle.

On the ensuing punt, however, the Bucs were flagged for having too many men on the field, giving the Packers five extra yards and a shot at a field goal. K Ryan Longwell hit a low liner that made it through the uprights from 52 yards out for his career long field goal. Tampa Bay 7, Green Bay 3.

Tampa Bay's Second Drive

WR Karl Williams took Longwell's resulting kickoff out from the Bucs' four right to the 20-yard line. From there, Tampa Bay threw a quick pass, with King trying to adjust to a Packer blitz but Johnson apparently not getting the message. After the incompletion, King threw again to Johnson on the other side of the field, and Johnson used a stiff-arm to get around CB Tod McBride for a gain of 12 yards to the 32.

On first down, Dunn took a handoff to the right side but was caught quickly by a gang of Packers after a gain of two. King dropped back to pass on second down but was faced with a quick Packer rush and had to throw the ball away. On third-and-eight, King took a shotgun snap and tried to let a screen pass to Dunn develop, but the play never broke open and Dunn just got back to the line of scrimmage.

Green Bay's Second Drive

After a fair catch of Mark Royals' 45-yard punt, the Packers opened up their second drive at their own 21. This time, the Packers came out throwing, and Favre hit WR Charles Lee cutting across the middle for a gain of 16 yards. The Packers then got their first big running play of the game, with Green cutting off right tackle into a big hole for eight yards.

That was nothing compared to the next snap, when Green again cut through the right side into open space, this time breaking free for a gain of 30 yards to the Bucs' 25. A confused Green Bay team then called for a timeout.

After the break, Favre dropped back to pass and waited for a screen over the middle to develop. However, his pass to Green, while complete, resulted in no gain, thanks to Steve White's tackle. RB De'Mond Parker then cut behind right tackle like Green hand and picked up five yards to set up a third-and-five.

Favre tried to hit Freeman cutting towards the right sideline on third down, but the pass was just incomplete, off the receivers hands. Thinking he should have drawn a flag, Freeman knocked the ball out of the official's hand and was given a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Thus, Longwell's field goal try became a 53-yarder, and he hit it well short.

Tampa Bay's Third Drive

Taking over on their own 43, the Bucs put the ball back in Dunn's hands, and he spun out of several tackles along the left sideline for a gain of nine. Though a false-start penalty backed Tampa Bay up five yards, Dunn got the first down by darting up the middle for 11 more.

On first down from the Packers' 42, King gave it to Dunn again, but the Buc back was caught behind the line of scrimmage this time for a loss of one. No matter. King got the Bucs a new set of downs with a 19-yard strike to Johnson over the middle down to the Packers' 24.

On first down, Dunn got the call once again and sliced up the middle for five yards to the 19. That brought the clock down to the two-minute warning, but after a short break, the Bucs found the end zone again. This time, King looked for WR Reidel Anthony, throwing a fade pass to the right side of the end zone. Anthony got the ball and got both feet inbounds, a fact that was supported by an instant replay challenge from the booth. Tampa Bay 14, Green Bay 3.

Green Bay's Third Drive

The Packers were determined to get another scoring opportunity in the last 100 seconds. Starting off at their own 20 after Martin Gramatica's kickoff bounced through the end zone, Green Bay started with a quick pass over the middle to TE Bubba Franks for eight yards. Favre looked short over the middle again on second down, hitting Green for four yards and a new set of downs.

Another pass to Franks over the middle picked up 10 more yards to the Packer 42. Favre then handed off to Green, who picked up three yards before a Packer timeout. Favre faced a blitz on second down, perhaps hurrying a throw that came up a few yards short of its target, WR Donald Driver. On third down, Favre threw over the middle to Driver, who didn't see the pass coming until the last second and almost bounced it into the hands of Buccaneer LB Shelton Quarles.

Green Bay had to punt, and after a penalty on the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay was pushed back to its own seven with 30 seconds remaining. It took one kneeldown from there to end the first half with Tampa Bay leading, 14-3.

Third Quarter

After dominating the first half, the Buccaneers stalled in the third period. Tampa Bay's offense failed to pick up a single first down, and with the Packers consistently enjoying good field position, Green Bay closed the gap to 14-9. The Pack was threatening to score again when the quarter ended.

Tampa Bay's First Drive

After WR Karl Williams got the opening kickoff back to the Bucs' 25, Tampa Bay went back to RB Warrick Dunn, who had gained 52 yards in the first down. Dunn got one yard on this rush off left tackle. A very quick pass to FB Mike Alstott on second down got five more yards to set up third and four, though that became third-and-nine after a false start.

The drive became Tampa Bay's first three-and-out when a quick pass to WR Jacquez Green from QB Shaun King was complete but good for just five yards. Mark Royals then punted 36 yards to the Packer 33, where the ball was fair caught.

Green Bay's First Drive

Green Bay started off quickly with a 13-yard pass to Bill Schroeder, then went without a huddle and tried another quick pass to Schroeder, this one incomplete short over the middle. Still in the no-huddle, QB Brett Favre handed off to RB Ahman Green, who stepped around one Buc tackle and picked up four yards to midfield.

On third-and-six, Favre had plenty of time despite a blitz and was able to complete a seven-yard pass to WR Donald Driver. A well-designed screen on the Packers' next snap went to Green, who rambled for 12 yards. De'Mond Parker then burst up the middle for 11 more yards.

Positioned right at the Bucs' 20, Green Bay got six more yards against all odds. Favre fumbled the snap, but picked it up and completed a short pass to Parker. Parker spun away from a tackle to get down to the 14.

CB Donnie Abraham prevented a touchdown pass on second down, leaping high to just tip away a pass that was headed towards TE Tyrone Davis in the end zone. Barber knocked away another potential touchdown pass on third down, but the play didn't count thanks to Green Bay's false start.

Given another shot at it, the Packers finally fell victim to the Bucs' pass rush. Favre stepped inside of DT Anthony McFarland's quick rush, but DT Warren Sapp caught his shoes from behind for a five-yard sack. Green Bay settled for Longwell's 42-yard field goal. Tampa Bay 14, Green Bay 6.

Tampa Bay's Second Drive

Williams found a seam in the Packer coverage unit on the resulting kickoff, getting the ball back to Tampa Bay's 32.

The Bucs narrowly avoided disaster on first down when blitzing S Darren Sharper leaped to break up a screen pass and nearly intercepted. Antuan Edwards got the ball for good on the next snap, however, when King's pass deep over the middle went through the hands of a leaping Jacquez Green and into Edwards' arms at the Packer 48.

Green Bay's Second Drive

With QB Brett Favre sidelined by a sprained left foot, QB Matt Hasselbeck came on to lead the Packers, who trailed by eight at this point. Hasselbeck's first action was to throw a quick flare pass to Green, but Green was knocked out of bounds by CB Brian Kelly after getting no gain.

On the next snap, an end-around to CB Allen Rossum picked up 16 yards before a hard hit by S Damien Robinson ended it abruptly at the Bucs' 36. Green then blasted up the middle for nine more yards. Green tried the middle on second down but failed to gain any ground, setting up third-and-one. The Packers tried a play-action fake, but DT Warren Sapp chased Hasselbeck back towards midfield before the Packer QB threw it away under pressure.

However, that was good enough to put Longwell in position again, and he calmly nailed a 45-yard field goal, his third in four tries. Tampa Bay 14, Green Bay 9.

Tampa Bay's Third Drive

After two three-and-outs to start the second half, the Buccaneer offense started anew at its own 24. A quick slant to Green was a bit high and through his hands to set up second and ten. Dunn got a handoff on second down but was caught quickly for a loss of one yard. On third-and-11, G Randall McDaniel moved before the snap, but the Packers were flagged for a neutral-zone infraction, making it just third-and-six.

However, the Bucs failed to convert despite a nice scramble by King. The run appeared to pick up a first down, but a holding call on C Jeff Christy made it third-and-16. That was too long for King and his crew, as a short pass to Alstott was broken up and nearly intercepted by LB Nate Wayne.

Royals hit a nice punt on fourth down, but Rossum escaped an early tackle and ran all the way down the left sideline to the Bucs' 34 before Royals pushed him out of bounds.

Green Bay's Third Drive

Green broke up the middle for five yards thanks to a strong second effort. The Packers tried a little misdirection on second down, faking a handoff one way then pitching back to Green on the left side. However, LB Shelton Quarles was there to meet Green, resulting in a seven-yard loss. Hasselbeck's pass on third-and-12 was heaved in the direction of an open Schroeder, but it was over his head and out of bounds.

P Josh Bidwell, who had earlier deposited a punt at the Bucs' two-yard line, struck again, lofting a kick that hit down at the two and bounced back to the Bucs' six.

Tampa Bay's Fourth Drive

Backed up near its own goal line, the Bucs handed off to Alstott again and got a four-yard run up the middle through a gang of tacklers. The Packers loaded up in Alstott's face on second down, however, and the result was a loss of four back to the six.

Thus, it was third-and-10, and the Bucs left the field still in search of their first first down of the second half when King's pass down the right sideline was nowhere near intended receiver Green.

Royals came on to punt from the back of his own end zone and he hit a kick that drove Rossum all the way back to the Packers' 40. Rossum returned it eight yards to the 48.

Green Bay's Fourth Drive

Hasselbeck got the Packers quickly back into scoring territory, throwing a quick pass to Schroeder down the right sideline to the Bucs' 31. The quarter came to an end after the ball was spotted.

Fourth Quarter

After failing to score or even gain a first down in the third quarter, the Bucs' offense found itself just in time in the final period. They also found K Martin Gramatica, who won the game with two field goals of over 50 yards in the final period, giving Tampa Bay a 20-15 victory.

Green Bay's First Drive

The Packers started the final period trailing 14-9 but in prime scoring territory at the Bucs' 31. On first down, RB Ahman Green ran off left end for a pickup of four. QB Matt Hasselbeck tried to find TE Bubba Franks on second down over the middle, but LB Shelton Quarles dove to break it up. On third down, Hasselbeck threw the ball just a little too high for TE Tyrone Davis on the left sideline.

The Packers appeared to be forced into another Ryan Longwell field goal try, but it ended up being even worse for the Buccaneers. Instead of holding the ball for Longwell's kick, Hasselbeck peeled off left on a fake and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide-open TE Bubba Franks for the go-ahead score. The two-point attempt failed. Green Bay 15, Tampa Bay 14.

Tampa Bay's First Drive

After Reidel Anthony's kickoff put the ball at the Bucs' 27, the Bucs started with a screen pass to RB Warrick Dunn. Dunn picked up 13 yards, leaping over CB Tod McBride for the last four.

Now at their own 40, the Bucs handed off to Dunn, who avoided one tackle in the backfield but still got just two yards up the middle. A flare pass to TE Dave Moore, who had missed the third quarter due to a mild concussion, was good for six yards. The Bucs' original play on third-and-two fell apart, but King avoided a sack in the backfield, then ran upfield, cutting away from several tacklers to pick up 14 yards to the Packers' 38.

Dunn then got another handoff and just got away from a quick Packer tackle to pick up two tough yards. A quick pass on the left side to TE Patrick Hape fell incomplete and a third-down try in Anthony's direction bounced off the turf in front of him. K Martin Gramatica came on to try a 54-yard field goal attempt and the second-year kicker coolly nailed it. It was a team-record fourth field goal of over 50 yards for Gramatica this season. Tampa Bay 17, Green Bay 15.

Green Bay's Second Drive

Gramatica's resulting kickoff was scooped up by CB Allen Rossum in the end zone, but Rossum elected to settle for the touchback.

Hasselbeck got the drive moving with a seven-yard pass to WR Antonio Freeman, and Green went around right guard for eight yards and a first down on the next snap.

The next play went in abrupt fashion from elation to despair to elation again. Hasselbeck was trapped quickly in the backfield by blitzing LB Alshermond Singleton, but he managed to slip free Singleton then amazingly avoid two more Buc rushers. Hasselbeck even flipped a completion to Green for a three-yard gain, but LB Derrick Brooks knocked the ball out of Green's hands and DE Chidi Ahanotu fell on the loose ball at the Packer 38.

Tampa Bay's Second Drive

After the first takeaway by Tampa Bay on the day, King scrambled right and threw a pass to WR Jacquez Green on the right sideline. Green made an athletic play to get both toes in bounds, but was flagged for illegal touching, as it was ruled he had gone out of bounds before coming back in.

The Bucs used first down to get those yards back, throwing a quick five-yard pass over the middle to Green. King then zipped a quick slant to a diving Keyshawn Johnson for seven yards on second down. However, the play was challenged by Green Bay and reversed, as it was ruled that the ball hit the ground.

Now facing a third-and-ten from the 38, King tried to find an open man but was able to scramble away from trouble and picked up five yards to the Green Bay 33. Head Coach Tony Dungy had no problem sending in Gramatica to try a 51-yard field goal, and Gramatica had no problem hitting it. Tampa Bay 20, Green Bay 15.

Green Bay's Third Drive

On first down, Hasselbeck tried to hit WR Donald Driver on a quick slant but threw it behind Driver and incomplete. On second down, Hasselbeck once again scrambled out of trouble and eventually threw across his body to WR Antonio Freeman in the middle of the field, picking up 16 yards to the Packers' 35.

A holding penalty pushed the Packers into a first-and-20, and Hasselbeck's next pass up the left sideline was overthrown and out of the reach of any Bucs or Packers. A screen pass over the middle to Green on second down failed similarly.

On third-and-20, with just over five minutes remaining, Hasselbeck just got away from a sack by DT Warren Sapp to throw a 10-yard pass to Green. The Packers were forced to punt and WR Karl Williams called for a fair catch at the Bucs' 26.

Tampa Bay's Third Drive

Looking to drain the clock, King handed off to FB Mike Alstott on the first two snaps. Alstott bashed through tacklers for three yards on first down, then rumbled around left end on second down for a pickup of eight and a new destination for the first-down markers.

As the clock ticked down to three minutes, Alstott got another handoff and picked his way through the middle for three yards. Green Bay then called their first timeout of the half.

Now facing second-and-seven from its own 40, Alstott tried left end and jumped over one tackle but was tripped up after getting just one yard. That prompted Green Bay to call their second timeout.

On third-and-six, with 2:47 left on the clock, an end-around to Johnson broke up the pattern but failed to gain the desired results, as he was stopped after gaining just two yards. The Bucs had to punt with 2:39 remaining, and Rossum fair caught Mark Royals' offering at the Packer 20.

Green Bay's Fourth Drive

Down by five, the Packers started with a six-yard pass to Driver. Another short pass, this one to Schroeder, picked up three yards and brought the clock down to the two-minute warning.

On third-and-one, the Packers tried a short pass over the middle to Franks, but a hard hit from LB Shelton Quarles knocked the ball loose. DE Steve White broke through the line quickly on fourth down and forced Hasselbeck to get rid of the ball quickly. The pass was beyond Franks' reach.