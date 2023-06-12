Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Updates: Bucs to Wrap Up Offseason with Mandatory Minicamp This Week

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of June

Jun 12, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 of he Tampa Bay Buccaneers during OTA's at AdventHealth Training Center.

June 12 Updates

The Buccaneers' offseason training program, which began on April 17, will come to its conclusion this week with a three-day minicamp. The minicamp is the only portion of the program that is mandatory; however, the team enjoyed very high participation levels throughout the voluntary phases.

The team will conduct practices of approximately two hours on the mornings of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. As was the case with the 10 OTA workouts that were held over the previous three weeks, the minicamp practices will include full-team drills, pitting offense against defense, but no pads or purposeful contact.

Each day of practice will also include media sessions, with Head Coach Todd Bowles and a variety of players taking to the microphone. Those interviews will be posted on Buccaneers.com.

After the minicamp, coaches and veteran players will enjoy approximately six weeks off from team activities before the start of training camp. Newcomers to the NFL will attend a Rookie Academy for Player Engagement next week before also getting a pre-training camp break.

CLICK HERE for a look back at the OTA practices with Team Reporter Casey Phillips.

