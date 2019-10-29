Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs High School Coach of the Week: Pinellas Park High School Head Coach Kenneth Crawford

This week’s Buccaneers High School Coach of the Week, presented by Tampa Electric, is Kenneth Crawford, head coach at Pinellas Park High School.

Oct 29, 2019 at 10:17 AM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Ahead of the Buccaneers' midseason road trip finale in Seattle against the Seahawks, the winner of Week Nine's Coach of the Week, presented by Tampa Electric, is Kenneth Crawford, head coach at Pinellas Park High School in Palmetto, Florida. On Thursday, Marino will take a tour of AdventHealth Training Center as well as enjoy lunch at the facility and meet with Head Coach Bruce Arians. As part of the award, his program was also presented with a $2,000 grant from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation for the Patriots football program.

What did it mean for you to be nominated and the win Coach of the Week?

It's definitely an honor to be recognized by the Bucs & the community!

How can the $2,000 grant from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation help your program?

We are going to put the money into the locker-room, our locker-room is outdated & pretty nasty, so this will give us a jumpstart on a big remodel!

What's most important to you as a coach and mentor to young players?

The most important thing is letting these kids know that they have the ability to choose what they want to do with their life, but also help them realize that it takes hard work to achieve all things!

If you know a coach that should be nominated, visit the Buccaneers website to nominate the next Buccaneers High School Coach of the Week, presented by Tampa Electric.

