Bucs High School Coach of the Week: Pinellas Park High School Head Coach Kenneth Crawford

Ahead of the Buccaneers' midseason road trip finale in Seattle against the Seahawks, the winner of Week Nine's Coach of the Week, presented by Tampa Electric, is Kenneth Crawford, head coach at Pinellas Park High School in Palmetto, Florida. On Thursday, Marino will take a tour of AdventHealth Training Center as well as enjoy lunch at the facility and meet with Head Coach Bruce Arians. As part of the award, his program was also presented with a $2,000 grant from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation for the Patriots football program.