Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz 

The Buccaneers prioritized community outreach during the month of December in a variety of player-led Christmas efforts in the Tampa Bay area

Dec 17, 2022 at 10:38 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Catch for Christmas

Annually, the Mike Evans Family Foundation hosts a holiday event. This year's Catch for Christmas event had two parts. During the day at the AdventHealth Training Center, Mike Evans and his wife Ashli, hosted 13 high school students from Middleton High School and provided them with lunch, games on the field and a tour of the practice facility. Students were surprised with gifts inside the auditorium following the conclusion of the tour.In the evening, Evans spread holiday cheer by participating in the fourth annual Catch for Christmas Bowling event at AMF University Lanes. The proceeds will help support the annual Catch for Christmas event, which provides holiday gifts to Tampa Bay area kids and families in need. Several Buccaneers attended the bowling event to show support including Jamel Dean, Lavonte David, Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, Rachaad White, Shaq Mason, Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman.

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Signage during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Signage during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Gift tag during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Gift tag during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Ashli Evans during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Ashli Evans during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Signed football during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Signed football during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Ashli Evans during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Ashli Evans during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his son during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his son during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his son during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his son during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Decorations during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Decorations during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Balloon during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Balloon during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Balloon during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Balloon during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Ashli Evans during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Ashli Evans during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Event signage during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Event signage during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Event signage during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Event signage during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Event shirt during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Event shirt during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Event signage during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Event signage during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Event signage during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Event signage during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Titus O'Neill during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Titus O'Neill during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Event signage during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Event signage during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Running Back Leonard Fournette #7, Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Titus O'Neill during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Running Back Leonard Fournette #7, Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Titus O'Neill during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Sign up table during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Sign up table during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas 4th Annual Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Successful Jocks 23 days of Christmas Blessings Dinner

23 local families in the Tampa Bay area shared a joyous evening with dinner, presents, music and a meet and greet. Hosted by Successful Jocks – a non-profit founded by Bucs' cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and his mother, Kim Murphy – The Stano Foundation and PAL, the Police Athletic League of Tampa, many got to experience the magic of Christmas. Several Buccaneers came to show their support of Sean Murphy-Bunting and spend time with the families including Jamel Dean, Mike Edwards, Carlton Davis III, Dee Delaney, Anthony Chesley, and Taneka Bowles.

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - A Christmas tree during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - A Christmas tree during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Coloring pages during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Coloring pages during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Table decorations during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Table decorations during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Table decorations during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Table decorations during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Table decorations during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Table decorations during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Table decorations during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Table decorations during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Table decorations during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Table decorations during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Table decorations during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Table decorations during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his mother, Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his mother, Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his mother, Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his mother, Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kid's decorate cookies during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kid's decorate cookies during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kid's decorate cookies during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kid's decorate cookies during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kid's decorate cookies during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kid's decorate cookies during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - A general view during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - A general view during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - A general view during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - A general view during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - A general view during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - A general view during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Santa Claus during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Santa Claus during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Santa Claus during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Santa Claus during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - The Bowles family, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his mother Kim Murphy, and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and his family during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - The Bowles family, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his mother Kim Murphy, and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 and his family during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kim Murphy, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kim Murphy, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his mother, Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his mother, Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids get their faces painted during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids get their faces painted during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his mother Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his mother Kim Murphy during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37, Kim Murphy, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37, Kim Murphy, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Families receive Christmas dinner during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Families receive Christmas dinner during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Families receive Christmas dinner during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Families receive Christmas dinner during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Families receive Christmas dinner during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Families receive Christmas dinner during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Families receive Christmas dinner during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Families receive Christmas dinner during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Santa Claus during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Santa Claus during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids decorate cookies during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids decorate cookies during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - Kids open gifts during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - A mother hugs Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 13, 2022 - A mother hugs Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Successful Jocks 23 Days of Christmas dinner at the Police Athletic League. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookie Club Visit

The Buccaneers' 2022 rookie class visited John Hopkins All Children's Hospital to spread holiday cheer through carols and surprise gifts to patients. They spent their off day uplifting the lives of families touched by cancer. The thought-prevoking day provided a shift in perspective and a smile on the face of all involved.

