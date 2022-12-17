Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz 

Catch for Christmas
Annually, the Mike Evans Family Foundation hosts a holiday event. This year's Catch for Christmas event had two parts. During the day at the AdventHealth Training Center, Mike Evans and his wife Ashli, hosted 13 high school students from Middleton High School and provided them with lunch, games on the field and a tour of the practice facility. Students were surprised with gifts inside the auditorium following the conclusion of the tour.In the evening, Evans spread holiday cheer by participating in the fourth annual Catch for Christmas Bowling event at AMF University Lanes. The proceeds will help support the annual Catch for Christmas event, which provides holiday gifts to Tampa Bay area kids and families in need. Several Buccaneers attended the bowling event to show support including Jamel Dean, Lavonte David, Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, Rachaad White, Shaq Mason, Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman.
Successful Jocks 23 days of Christmas Blessings Dinner
23 local families in the Tampa Bay area shared a joyous evening with dinner, presents, music and a meet and greet. Hosted by Successful Jocks – a non-profit founded by Bucs' cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and his mother, Kim Murphy – The Stano Foundation and PAL, the Police Athletic League of Tampa, many got to experience the magic of Christmas. Several Buccaneers came to show their support of Sean Murphy-Bunting and spend time with the families including Jamel Dean, Mike Edwards, Carlton Davis III, Dee Delaney, Anthony Chesley, and Taneka Bowles.
Rookie Club Visit
The Buccaneers' 2022 rookie class visited John Hopkins All Children's Hospital to spread holiday cheer through carols and surprise gifts to patients. They spent their off day uplifting the lives of families touched by cancer. The thought-prevoking day provided a shift in perspective and a smile on the face of all involved.