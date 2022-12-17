Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz 

Catch for Christmas

Annually, the Mike Evans Family Foundation hosts a holiday event. This year's Catch for Christmas event had two parts. During the day at the AdventHealth Training Center, Mike Evans and his wife Ashli, hosted 13 high school students from Middleton High School and provided them with lunch, games on the field and a tour of the practice facility. Students were surprised with gifts inside the auditorium following the conclusion of the tour.In the evening, Evans spread holiday cheer by participating in the fourth annual Catch for Christmas Bowling event at AMF University Lanes. The proceeds will help support the annual Catch for Christmas event, which provides holiday gifts to Tampa Bay area kids and families in need. Several Buccaneers attended the bowling event to show support including Jamel Dean, Lavonte David, Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, Rachaad White, Shaq Mason, Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman.