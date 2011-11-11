Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Honor Veterans

GM Mark Dominik brought several of the team’s biggest stars to the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital on Tuesday to show the servicemen and women at the facility how much their sacrifices are appreciated

Nov 11, 2011 at 02:11 AM
VAVisit11_11_11_1_t.jpg


Quarterback Josh Freeman is used to the hero treatment, as are most of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates.  The thunderous crowds at Raymond James Stadium every other Sunday are reminders of the spotlight that shines continuously on those who play in the National Football League.

On Tuesday, Freeman and several other Buccaneers turned that spotlight around, offering their own praise to less-heralded but certainly very deserving group, the true national heroes who reside at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa.

In honor of Friday's Veterans Day, Freeman and fellow Bucs Quincy Black, Gerald McCoy and Kellen Winslow spent time with servicemen and women recovering from injury and illness at the veterans' hospital.  Behind the lead of General Manager Mark Dominik, and with Buccaneers cheerleaders also on hand, the group hosted an ice cream social for patients in the facility's Spinal Cord Injury Center.

"This was a great opportunity," Freeman said. "I was thrilled with the chance to come here because these guys are out risking their lives and serving our country. There's nothing better than coming out and honoring these guys and spending some time with them."

Dominik joined the visiting players in presenting the hospital with a financial donation to help fund special outings and experiences for local veterans as part of their recreation therapy.

"It's important for our team and really our community to say thank you to the men and women who have made sacrifices for our country," Dominik said.

The Buccaneers group paid tribute to the military members and their families by visiting with patients young and old and signing autographs during the ice cream social.

"Veterans Day is such a big day for us here," said Mary Donovan, recreation therapist at the hospital. "It has motivated [the patients], and the room is busting.  We want them to be inspired, and the Buccaneers have done that here today."

Dominik is no stranger to the patients at Haley, as he makes frequent visits throughout the year. Along with regularly volunteering at the hospital's "Helping Hands" dinners, he has hosted veterans at training camp and Buccaneers home games to help strengthen the team's bond with local armed forces.

"We had a really a good group of guys here today," Dominik said. "I wanted to show the Haley Hospital and our veterans that our entire team – including our stars – is really committed to our military."

That commitment has undoubtedly grown stronger since Dominik was named general manager in January of 2009. Having a father and brother who both served in the Navy, Dominik has focused much of his community outreach on working with war veterans and all branches of the military. Training camp, his game day ticket program, special events and community appearances are just some of the ways he supports service personnel throughout the Bay area.

Tuesday's visit was just the beginning of the team's efforts to honor Veterans Day this week. On Sunday, November 13, when the Buccaneers host the Houston Texans, the team will celebrate the 70th anniversary of MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. Military-themed elements will be prevalent throughout Raymond James Stadium and the family of Cpl. Michael Nicholson will serve as the Buccaneers' honorary captains. Cpl. Nicholson, 22, is a Tampa native currently recovering at the National Naval Medical Center in Washington D.C. The local Marine suffered severe trauma, including the loss of three limbs, while serving our country in Afghanistan.

Though veterans at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital were thrilled to meet the Buccaneers during Tuesday's visit, for players like Freeman the pleasure was all theirs.  The visiting players certainly knew who the heroes in the room were.

"Our whole goal today was to show these guys how much they mean to us and how much we appreciate what they've done for the country," Freeman said. "You just walk away from here with a greater appreciation for these guys, their families and their sacrifice."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold Fundraiser to Benefit Early Childhood Literacy | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily held a fundraising event at Topgolf Tampa in Brandon on Sunday to support early childhood literacy
news

Rachaad White Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters Event to 'Pass it Down'

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, who was the special guest at Friday's 'Strikes for Kids' event, credits his experience in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program with helping build the foundation that has led to his success
news

Applications Are Open for the Fourth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university
news

Bucs Community Outreach and More | Brianna's Blitz

The Buccaneers spread holiday cheer through a festive frenzy of player-led initiatives
news

Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz 

The Buccaneers prioritized community outreach during the month of December in a variety of player-led Christmas efforts in the Tampa Bay area
news

Will Gholston Named Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

For his dedication to community efforts, defensive pillar Will Gholston garners praise as the Bucs' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Advocate for 40-Plus Charitable Causes Through the NFL's 2022 'My Cause My Cleats' Initiative 

Buccaneers' players, coaches and staff will wear customized cleats and shoes to support causes that hit home on Monday night 
news

Giving Tuesday, Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz 

The Buccaneers prioritized community outreach during the month of November in a plethora of player-led Thanksgiving efforts
news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Line Feeds 1,000 Families Through 16th Annual 'Turkey Time With The O-Line Supported By Publix'

The Buccaneers' offensive line and Publix Super Markets provided Thanksgiving meals for families in need this holiday season 
news

Buccaneers Center Ryan Jensen Nominated for NFL Salute to Service Award, Presented by USAA 

news

Devin White Hosts 2nd Annual 'Get Live 45 Gala' | Brianna's Blitz

Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White and his Get Live 45 Foundation raise over $150,000 at the second annual 'Get Live 45 Gala' fundraising event benefiting foster children and foster families in Tampa Bay 
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Hosts 10th Annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run, Powered by Jabil

Event Has Helped Raise More Than $390,000 Towards Breast Cancer Research and Patient Services
Advertising