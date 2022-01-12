Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raise the Flags Playoff Drive-Thru

Jan 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM
helmet

On Friday, January 14, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a drive-thru for fans in advance of the Super Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The street team will be encouraging fans to get excited for playoffs, handing out Bucs branded items. The event will also include appearances from Buccaneers Cheerleaders, the Buc Beat Line, pirates, flag runners, and Captain Fear.

There will be two entrances for fans to enter the drive thru with giveaways handed out along Tampa Bay Blvd. in front of Bucs Beach.

While tickets for Sunday's game are limited, fans can still purchase verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster, the Official Resale Marketplace of the NFL.

Where:           Raymond James Stadium South Property

·      There will be two event entrances (Lot 8/10 off of Himes Ave - By Yankees and Lot 9 off of Dale Mabry Hwy.)

·      Vehicles will be queued in the South Parking Lot until the distribution station is opened

·      Distribution of Bucs swag (promo items) will be on Tampa Bay Blvd. (Street will be closed) in the median/cross walk area in front of Bucs Beach

When:            Friday, January 14 – 5:30 a.m.  – 10:00 a.m.

·      Event entrances will open at 5:00 a.m.

