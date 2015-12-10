Bucs' Improvement Doesn't Surprise Watson

If the Saints can't defy steep odds and get back in the postseason picture, it will essentially be the first time that has happened in the nine seasons that Sean Payton has been at the team's helm. And if the Buccaneers do enough over the next four weeks to grab a playoff spot, it will be their first since 2007.

Benjamin Watson, the Saints' 12th-year tight end, would obviously prefer that it was his team that was ascending instead of descending, but he has enough NFL experience to know that sometimes you must endure tougher times. Watson went to two Super Bowls, won one and never experienced a losing season in six years with the Patriots. He then spent three years in Cleveland and never won more than five games in a season. His first two seasons in New Orleans included one playoff season and one year in which the Saints lost a division tiebreaker to the Carolina Panthers.

"There are ebbs and flows for any NFL franchise," said Watson. "When you look at any franchise, there are going to be periods of plenty and periods of not so much and it's no different here. Fans love the team and one thing about being here in New Orleans, you understand that the team is kind of an extension of the people here. They really care about the players on the team and about the team. They obviously really want to win. This season has been tough for them and it's been really tough for us. Everybody that's in the business [knows] it's a winning business and we all want to win. But we have no doubt that the fans will continue to support us, because they always do."