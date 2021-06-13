Bucs Behind-the-Scenes Series 'In the Current' Returns to Recap Super Bowl Season

Despite the 2020 season being one of the most unorthodox years in the history of the league as a whole, the cameras were rolling on the Buccaneers as they embarked on what would end up being one of their most successful seasons to date.
Go behind the scenes with never-before-seen footage and re-live every moment leading up to the Bucs' historic at-home Super Bowl win with the team-produced series, In the Current: A Season with the Buccaneers.
This will be the third iteration of the series and will be broken up into six episodes airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET starting June 16. The first episode, History Begins, will take you through the first four games of the 2020 season, as the Bucs were gaining their footing with their new quarterback, Tom Brady, under center.
Episode two will cover the next four games, while episode three will cover games nine through 12 and episode four, games 13 through 16. Episode five will take you through the Bucs' entire playoff run as they bested four division winners across four road games, culminating in an epic NFC Championship win over quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Green Bay's Lambeau Field.
The season finale will, of course, show the Buccaneers becoming the first team to both play in and subsequently win a Super Bowl in their home stadium as they emerged victorious over the Kansas City Chiefs on February 7, 2021. Not only will In the Current show you highlights from the game, but you'll get commentary from players and post-game reactions from players and coaches that has never been aired before.
It all starts this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in on Facebook, YouTube, Buccaneers.com or the Official Buccaneers App.