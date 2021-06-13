Bucs Behind-the-Scenes Series 'In the Current' Returns to Recap Super Bowl Season

Episode two will cover the next four games, while episode three will cover games nine through 12 and episode four, games 13 through 16. Episode five will take you through the Bucs' entire playoff run as they bested four division winners across four road games, culminating in an epic NFC Championship win over quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Green Bay's Lambeau Field.

The season finale will, of course, show the Buccaneers becoming the first team to both play in and subsequently win a Super Bowl in their home stadium as they emerged victorious over the Kansas City Chiefs on February 7, 2021. Not only will In the Current show you highlights from the game, but you'll get commentary from players and post-game reactions from players and coaches that has never been aired before.