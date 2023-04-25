Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers International Home Marketing Area Expands To Austria & Switzerland

Buccaneers Originally Granted Germany as IHMA in 2022

Apr 25, 2023 at 07:00 AM
221113_KZ_Seahawks_Bucs_2595

The National Football League announced today that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been granted expansion access to Austria and Switzerland, in addition to the team's continued relationship with Germany, as part of the league's International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program.

"We are excited to expand our international reach to include Austria and Switzerland, in addition to our ongoing efforts in Germany," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "As we witnessed firsthand last season, there is a passion for the NFL and the Buccaneers in that region of the world. We look forward to building upon the successes we have experienced in Germany, while continuing to connect with our fans in all three countries and growing our game globally."

The program, which launched in January 2022, grants NFL clubs access to international markets for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization activations as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their brands globally while driving NFL fan growth beyond the US.

Tampa Bay played in the first ever NFL game in Germany during the 2022 season, appearing in front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 70,000 fans at Allianz Arena in Munich. The team also engaged with fans through activations at Hofbräuhaus München leading into its game in November.

In an ongoing initiative, the Buccaneers support 40 different flag football teams across five major cities in Germany, providing approximately 1,400 kids ages 11-15 with playing gear. The organization has plans to continue furthering its commitment through the support of more teams and athletes across the region in the coming years. The female MVP at the Flag Finals, Joan Reumann, will be announcing Tampa Bay's first selection on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft from Germany.

Related Content

news

Change for the Better: An Autism Testimony from Todd and Taneka Bowles

Todd and Taneka Bowles share their faith journey from diagnosis to acceptance in celebration of their autistic son, Tyson

news

Buccaneers.com 2023 Mock Draft 11.0

In our final 2023 mock draft, the quarterback run gets shaken up a bit at the top, and the Buccaneers land on a plug-and-play starter for their offensive line

news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Third-Round Draft Picks

The Buccaneers have twice landed eventual Hall of Fame players in the third round and have had particularly good fortune at the cornerback position

news

Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 13.0

The mock draft frenzy continues as draft week arrives. Who will the Buccaneers select with Pick 19 on April 27? Here is what analysts from a variety of outlets are saying

Advertising