Buccaneers International Home Marketing Area Expands To Austria & Switzerland

The National Football League announced today that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been granted expansion access to Austria and Switzerland, in addition to the team's continued relationship with Germany, as part of the league's International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program.
"We are excited to expand our international reach to include Austria and Switzerland, in addition to our ongoing efforts in Germany," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "As we witnessed firsthand last season, there is a passion for the NFL and the Buccaneers in that region of the world. We look forward to building upon the successes we have experienced in Germany, while continuing to connect with our fans in all three countries and growing our game globally."
The program, which launched in January 2022, grants NFL clubs access to international markets for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization activations as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their brands globally while driving NFL fan growth beyond the US.
Tampa Bay played in the first ever NFL game in Germany during the 2022 season, appearing in front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 70,000 fans at Allianz Arena in Munich. The team also engaged with fans through activations at Hofbräuhaus München leading into its game in November.
In an ongoing initiative, the Buccaneers support 40 different flag football teams across five major cities in Germany, providing approximately 1,400 kids ages 11-15 with playing gear. The organization has plans to continue furthering its commitment through the support of more teams and athletes across the region in the coming years. The female MVP at the Flag Finals, Joan Reumann, will be announcing Tampa Bay's first selection on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft from Germany.