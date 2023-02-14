Bucs Interview Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales for OC Post 

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers met with Dave Canales, the Seahawks' quarterback coach, regarding their offensive coordinator vacancy. Canales, who visited the AdventHealth Training Center for an in-person interview, is the tenth candidate to meet with the Bucs for the open coordinator spot following the departure of Byron Leftwich.

Canales, who has worked as an assistant under Head Coach Pete Carroll since he arrived in Seattle in 2010, played a crucial role in Geno Smith's breakout season in 2022 as Russell Wilson's successor. Smith led the league in completion percentage and threw 30 touchdown passes while earning his first career Pro Bowl nod. Canales guided Smith to a story book campaign, culminating in a playoff berth. Additionally, Canales played a key role in Wilson's production for nearly a decade. Canales climbed the coaching latter in Seattle, working his way from a wide receiver coach to pass game coordinator to quarterback coach. Prior to working for the Seahawks, Canales served as an assistant strength coach for USC in 2009 and as a special teams/tight ends coach for El Camino College from 2006-2008.