John Lynch, Hall-of-Famer: The Time Was Exactly Right

But now those doors in Canton are open to one of the greatest safeties in the history of the game. And it's a game Lynch has always loved, as he showed way back in 1993 when he gave up a promising baseball career in the Marlins organization to come to Tampa as a third-round draft pick.

"I'm a team guy and this is an individual honor, but the reality of this honor is that there are so many people who are responsible," said Lynch. "I think you'll hear that in my speech, the gratitude that I have for all the people who played a role in me being on that stage in Canton. And I really believe that – that's not lip service. You can't do this alone. It starts with your family, it goes to teammates, it goes to coaches, it goes to support staff and there are so many people who played an integral in me receiving this honor. I hope I do a good job of communicating that, though it's tough in the six to eight minutes they give us. It's hard to get anything in in six to eight minutes.

"I worked hard to make this speech a reflection of a couple of things: How grateful I am for those people and how much I love the game of football. My actions reflect that. I played the game, then I moved into broadcasting and now I'm doing another whole career. I've been blessed in that regard, but that's because I love this game and want to be a part of it. I think it's the greatest game in the world. Hopefully all those things are reflected that night but I know this – we'll have a great time."

Lynch earned nine Pro Bowl invitations as a player, five with the Buccaneers and four with the Broncos. He won four Associated Press All-Pro awards and was known as one of the most fearsome hitters in league history, as well as a clutch player whose turnovers tended to come at the biggest moments. He won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in January of 2003 in his hometown of San Diego and has since been inducted into the Rings of Honors for both the Bucs and the Broncos. His entry into the Hall on Sunday night will be a cause for celebration for three different franchises. That makes the honor even more special for Lynch.

"My heart has been touched by just how wonderful the Glazers has been in terms of their support in this," he said. "They're covering a lot of the costs and want me to make it a great and big celebration. I probably caught them at a good time coming off the Super Bowl, but I think moreso they're just good people. And the same thing with the Niners. Even though I didn't play here I'm part of this family now and they're treating this business as such. Yes, we have another job, but this is one of the greatest honors in our game and I think everyone understands that. The Broncos as well have gone out of their way to make this a special celebration and I'm very grateful for that."

Lynch will be presented at his enshrinement by his eldest son, Jake, who followed in his footsteps as a football player at Stanford. Lynch wanted to make sure his family was represented on the stage, so Jake was the natural choice, but he'll also have a co-presenter in a special video presentation starring Herm Edwards.

Edwards was Lynch's position coach in Tampa from 1996-2000, a stretch that included Lynch's first three Pro Bowl selections and his two seasons as a first-team All-Pro. In that era, the Buccaneers were building a defensive dynasty that eventually checked off the last box on its resume with a dominant performance in Super Bowl XXXVII. Lynch is now the third member of that defense to make it into the Hall; a fourth, cornerback Ronde Barber, was also a finalist for this year's class. Lynch believes he won't be the last player on that defense to make it to Canton.

"I think it's one of the great defenses ever and I don't think you'll get much argument there," he said. "We did it. I remember back when we were playing at that high of a level. Before the Super Bowl, people would say, 'Well, they've done it and they've done it at a high level. They've done it for a long time and they have future Hall of Fame players, but they haven't won a championship.' And we won a championship. There were a lot of 'buts,' but I think ultimately this is another representation of how good that defense was, and I think there's more to come. I know Ronde belongs and I think there are other people who have extremely strong cases, like Simeon [Rice]. I hope that happens for all of them because they were great teammates and they were tremendous players and the more the merrier in the Hall of Fame.