Kaylon Geiger Returns to Practice Squad

After spending one week on the Bucs’ 53-man roster, rookie WR Kaylon Geiger has been re-signed to the practice squad as the team, currently relocated to South Florida, gets ready for onfield preparations

Sep 28, 2022 at 03:10 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed rookie wide receiver Kaylon Geiger to their practice squad on Wednesday. Geiger fills the spot opened by Monday's release of tight end David Wells, restoring the practice squad to its 16-man limit.

Geiger spent one week on the Buccaneers' active roster, getting a promotion on September 19 after wide receiver Mike Evans was hit with a one-game suspension by the NFL. The Buccaneers waived Geiger this past Monday to open a spot for Evans' return, and Geiger returned to the team after clearing waivers. He will join the team on Wednesday afternoon as it begins its week of practice after relocating football operations to South Florida to avoid Hurricane Ian.

Geiger played six snaps on offense and 10 on special teams in the Buccaneers' Week Three loss to Green Bay. He also saw action in Week Two at New Orleans after being elevated from the practice squad for game day, logging one snap on offense and eight on special teams. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, Geiger played in all three of the Bucs' preseason games and recorded six catches for 54 yards. He also returned three kickoffs for 68 yards.

