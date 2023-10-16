Bucs' Offense Falters in Loss to Lions on Creamsicle Day

The Lions started the next possession with an incompletion and a Montgomery run that Diaby stopped after a gain of just three. Goff threw an underneath pass to St. Brown but Dean was on him immediately and pulled him down two yards short of the line to gain. Thompkins fair caught the ensuing punt at the Bucs' 42.

White jump-started the next drive with a spinning eight-yard run up the middle but the Bucs immediately gave five of them back with a false start. A swing pass to White didn't add any yards but Mayfield moved around in the pocket on third down and eventually found Palmer running left to right for a gain of 21 to the Lions' 34. Good blocks by Godwin and Durham helped White get seven yards on a tunnel screen and a defensive holding call on Detroit turned a third-and-three into a first down at the Lions' 22. Vaughn took a pitch right on first down and saw a cutback lane to get upfield for seven yards. Mayfield was hurried into a throw to a well-covered Vaughn on second down and the Bucs used a timeout with the play-clock expiring on third down. The resulting play didn't work as a short pass to Thompkins was broken up and Chase McLaughlin came on to slip a 33-yard field goal just inside the right upright to tie the game.

After a touchback, the Lions started the next drive with a 19-yard completion to Montgomery, but he had to be helped up and walked off the field after the play. Craig Reynolds replaced him in the backfield but gained just a yard on his first carry. WR Josh Reynolds found a big gap in the Bucs' zone on the next play to pick up 21 yards into Tampa Bay territory. A well-blocked bubble screen to St. Brown was good for eight more and Reynolds got to the 24 on a toss to make it first-and-10 at the 24. After backing up with a false start, the Lions fell into a third-and-13 thanks in part to a Goff scramble that turned into a zero-yard sack for the pursuing Tryon-Shoyinka. St. Brown was able to get that and more when he caught a crossing route and played off two perfect blocks to make it all the way to the right sideline and then up for a 27-yard touchdown.

The Bucs' next drive began at its own 23 with 2:35 left on the first-half clock. Mayfield faked a handoff on first down and sidearmed a hard pass to Otton for a gain of 15, bringing on the two-minute warning. After the break, Mayfield took a deep shot on a post to Palmer, who had gotten behind the defense, but the pass was just out of his reach. On third down, Mayfield tried to throw another quick tunnel screen to Palmer but LB Julian Okwara jumped the lane and deflected the pass, leading to a Camarda punt that went 57 yards into the opposing end zone for a touchback with 59 seconds before halftime.

Goff tried to hit LaPorta on the next two plays but they were both incomplete, leading to a third-and-10 that the Lions converted thanks to a dazzling spinning catch by Reynolds out to the Lions' 40. Detroit called its first timeout with 42 seconds on the clock. White made a diving interception on the next pass, which was thrown well out of LaPorta's reach. A well-timed blitz by David got to Goff for an eight-yard sack and the Lions then elected to let the clock run out.

Detroit got the ball first in the third quarter and faced a third-and-four after two plays. The Lions once again blocked up a bubble screen to perfection and Reynolds cut to the middle of the field for a gain of 28. After another first down got the ball to the Bucs' 31, upfield pressure by DL Calijah Kancey prompted Goff to turf a throw, and another backfield incursion by David led to a tackle for loss of three yards against Reynolds. Carlton Davis broke up a third-down pass to LaPorta that would have been another first down, so the Lions sent out Patterson to try from 52, and his try sailed just wide of the right upright.

That gave the Bucs good field position as they started their first drive of the half at their own 42. Mayfield faked a handoff on the next play and threw a short seam pass to Godwin, who turned it into a 23-yard gain, and a pass down the left hashmarks to Evans put the ball at the Lions' 17. It was third-and-one at the eight after a short swing pass to Thompkins. Mayfield faked a handoff and tried to hit Evans in the end zone on a fade but the Bucs' defender was flagged for offensive pass interference. The officials threw but then picked up a flag on the ensuing third down, leading the Bucs to send out McLaughlin for a 37-yard field goal to make it 10-6 at the midway point of the third quarter.

The Lions converted a third-and-four on Goff's 11-yard pass to St. Brown at the beginning of the next drive. They then appeared to do the same on third-and-one from the Bucs' 47 before they were hit with a holding call. That made it third-and-11, but Goff kept the drive alive with a 12-yard strike to Raymond. Goff threw incomplete under duress on the next snap and LaPorta dropped the ball on a second-down slant. On third-and-10, Goff threw deep to Williams, with S Ryan Neal in pursuit. Williams had to spin around to find the ball but he made an impressive catch while falling back into the end zone for a touchdown.

Thompkins was tripped up at the Bucs' 23 on the ensuing kickoff return and Mayfield got the Bucs a quick first down with a rollout 12-yard strike to Evans on the right sideline. Three plays later, however, Mayfield tried to hit Vaughn on a swing pass but, once again, his pass was batted down at the line and the Bucs had to punt.

Detroit started fresh from its own 29 and saw a potential third-and-six scenario transformed into a first-and-five at the Lions' 43 by back-to-back hands-to-the-face and encroachment penalties. As the fourth quarter began, St. Brown settled into a big hole in the Bucs' zone coverage and Goff hit him easily for a 23-yard gain into Bucs territory. Two more completions put the ball on the Bucs' 20-yard line but the defense clamped down after that. David dropped Reynolds for a short gain on second down and Tryon-Shoyinka got a hand on Goff's third-down pass. Patterson got another chance from 36 yards out and hit it to increase Detroit's lead to 20-6 with exactly 12 minutes left in regulation.

A scrambling eight-yard throw to Evans left the Bucs in a third-and-two at their 33 to start the next drive but Mayfield's attempt to hit Palmer down the left sideline was too long by a yard. The Bucs punted it back and stopped Raymond at the Lions' 16 with 10:37 left. St. Brown got six yards on a screen but the Lions gave five back with a false start. Two straight outs to the right sideline to St. Brown picked up the first down, and another short toss to the same receiver led to another first down at the Lions' 43. The next third down needed five yards to be converted and Goff did it with a 12-yard pass to LaPorta. The Buccaneers eventually used their first timeout of the half with the Lions facing a third-and-nine at their 39, and came out of the break with Kancey's first NFL sack. That led to a punt, which unfortunately bounced out off bounds at the two-yard lin with 3:45 left.