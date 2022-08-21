Rapid Reaction: Titans 13, Buccaneers 3

The Buccaneers fell to the Titans in preseason Week 2. Overall, it was a rough night for the Buccaneers' offense, accumulating three points and 174 total net yards. Tampa Bay could not convert on third down and Kyle Trask faced relentless pressure in the pocket, completing 11-of-24 for 105 yards through the air. Left guard Aaron Stinnie exited the game with a knee injury, contributing to the team's woes up front.

In the first half, the Buccaneers went eight straight drives without a score and were 1-7 in third down efficiency. After three straight punts, a fumble then ensuring interception by Kyle Trask concluded the first half at Nissan Stadium with a 13-point deficit. Both turnovers set up 10 points for the Titans.

The club's lone points came in the fourth quarter. On the Bucs' first offensive possession of the second half, a 34-yard gain by undrafted rookie Deven Thompkins on a deep crosser brought Tampa Bay into the red zone for the first time during the clash. However, a sack on Trask for a loss of eight yards and ensuing fumble/recovery, ended Tampa Bay's otherwise promising drive, resulting in yet another punt. On the following drive, Ryan Succop drilled a 52-yard field goal in the third to make it a 13-3 ballgame. The bright spot came on defense. Olakunle Fatukasi spearheaded the unit with nine combined tackles and 1.5 sacks. Under two minutes to go, another sack on Trask, culminating in a fumble and recovery by No.2 sealed the team's fate.