Bucs Match Cowboys' Intensity, Can't Match Takeaways in Loss in Dallas

"That was fourth-and-six, not fourth-and-short," said Winston of his scramble that came up short, just after the Buccaneers committed a delay-of-game penalty that pushed it back to the Cowboys' seven. "I was just trying to make a play. They beat us up on the outside, they were holding Cam [Brate] and I just tried to get in there."

Evans caught six passes in the game for 90 yards, in the process pushing his 2018 season total to 1,418 yards. That leaves him just five yards shy of breaking the team record in that category, set by Mark Carrier at 1,422 in 1989. WR Adam Humphries was Winston's most targeted player, with 12 passes coming his way. Humphries caught 10 of them to tie a single-game career high and add 79 yards.

Safeties Jordan Whitehead and Andrew Adams tied for the team lead with seven tackles, while rookie DT Vita Vea recorded the Bucs' only sack of the game. The Buccaneers defense allowed just 16 first downs and three third-down conversions and held star running back Ezekiel Elliott to 85 yards on the ground. Prescott completed 20 of 25 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown.

Bobo Wilson got the opening kickoff out to the Buccaneers' 36-yard line for a good start. Two straight passes to Adam Humphries took it to midfield and, after a lengthy delay to tend to injured Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford, Winston threw deep down the left sideline to Evans for 38 yards. That play got the Bucs into the red zone but a holding penalty on Caleb Benenoch backed them up to the 23. The offense wasn't able to recover from the flag, so the Bucs settled for a 37-yard field goal that Cairo Santos drilled down the middle.

The Cowboys went straight to their top weapon to open their first possession, with Elliott running straight up the middle for 11 yards. LB Lavonte David blew up a screen pass for a loss of two and LB Adarius Taylor nearly intercepted the next pass, but Prescott converted the long third down with a precise 31-yard pass to rookie WR Michael Gallup, who barely got his second foot inbounds. A more effective screen pass to Cooper got 11 yards and a first down at the Bucs' 14, and a facemask penalty erased a sack by rookie DT Vita Vea. On first down from the seven, Prescott kept the ball on a zone read and ran around the left edge for a touchdown.

The Buccaneers got their second drive into Dallas territory, too, on the strength of two Chris Godwin catches for 19 yards and a 10-yard grab by Evans that he snatched just off the turf. However, on a third-and-five scramble from the Cowboys' 34, Winston was blindsided from behind by Gregory. The ball came loose and Smith scooped it up and ran 69 yards untouched for the Cowboys' second touchdown.

Another holding call, this one on Demar Dotson, put the Bucs in a quick hole on the next possession but Winston converted a third-and-11 by finding Humphries open down the left numbers for 16 yards to the Dallas 45. Winston looked to Humphries again on the next third down, getting nine yards on an out to the left, down to the Dallas 27. Another penalty, this one a block-in-the-back call on Winston, eventually stalled the drive and the Bucs once again had to settle for a field goal, which Santos nailed from 45 yards out.

Tampa Bay's defense followed up with a three-and-out, thanks to David's quick reaction to a third-down screen pass to Elliott, forcing the game's first punt, which rolled out of bounds at the Bucs' 20. Unfortunately, Dallas followed suit with its own three-and-out and the Cowboys got it back at their own 30-yard line with six minutes left in the half. Dallas did get a single first down on a quick out by Amari Cooper but Prescott's third-down pass to Gallup sailed high and incomplete, leading to another punt.

The Bucs started the next drive at their own 15 but eventually punted from the two-yard line after a penalty and a sack by Maliek Collins. Bryan Anger managed to get off a 57-yard punt from the back of the end zone but the return by Cole Beasley got the ball back over midfield. Carl Nassib sniffed out a Prescott keeper and stopped it for a loss of three and Jordan Whitehead stopped Elliott five yards short on third-and-13. The Cowboys brought out K Brett Maher to try a 59-yard field goal and he was able to sneak it in over the crook of the crossbar and right upright.

The Bucs tried to use the last 1:43 of the half to pull closer and succeeded. Winston hit Jackson deep over the middle for 24 yards and a roughing-the-passer penalty was tacked on the end to move the ball to the Dallas 36. An 11-yard catch-and-run by Evans took it down to the 20 and Humphries held on to an eight-yarder over the middle despite a crushing hit that drew a personal-foul penalty. On first-and-goal from the six, Winston scrambled for four up the middle, and Rodgers took a draw handoff on second down and bulled his way into the end zone with 20 seconds left in the half.