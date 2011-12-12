Bucs' Morris says he's not focused on job security

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Raheem Morris insists he isn't worried about job security.

The coach of the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers reiterated Monday that his young team is not a finished product and that he remains focused on doing whatever he can to end a seven-game skid that's ensured the club of a losing record for the second time in three seasons under Morris.

The collapse following a 4-2 start that included wins over NFC South rivals New Orleans and Atlanta has created speculation about whether ownership might consider a coaching change only a year after Morris appeared to have the NFL's youngest team headed in the right direction.