Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Morris says he's not focused on job security

Struggling Buccaneers

Dec 12, 2011 at 12:43 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Raheem Morris insists he isn't worried about job security.

The coach of the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers reiterated Monday that his young team is not a finished product and that he remains focused on doing whatever he can to end a seven-game skid that's ensured the club of a losing record for the second time in three seasons under Morris.

The collapse following a 4-2 start that included wins over NFC South rivals New Orleans and Atlanta has created speculation about whether ownership might consider a coaching change only a year after Morris appeared to have the NFL's youngest team headed in the right direction.

The Bucs (4-9) face Dallas (7-6) at home Saturday night, then close the season with trips to Carolina and Atlanta.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers Announce Additional End Zone Seating in Newly Created Krewe's Nest

news

2022 Training Camp Roundtables: Best Camp One-on-One

We wrap up Roundtable Week on Buccaneers.com with a look at the best possible one-on-one matchups that the Bucs' training camp roster can offer in practice

news

2022 Training Camp Roundtables: Strong Camp Needed

As Roundtable Week continues on Buccaneers.com, we turn our attention to a trio of players who could take a big step forward in their NFL careers with a particularly strong training camp and preseason performance

news

2022 Opponent Review: Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams took home the Lombardi Trophy in February and will strive to cement their legacy in 2022 by defending their title. In a loaded NFC, how do the Rams fare heading into the upcoming season?

Advertising