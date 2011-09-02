Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs mulling final cuts

Buccaneers Camp

Sep 02, 2011 at 12:21 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Middle linebacker Tyrone McKenzie was reportedly among the final roster cuts of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and No. 3 quarterback Rudy Carpenter's status remained uncertain as Saturday's deadline approached.

Coach Raheem Morris said Friday the Bucs ``won't make anything final until the end of the weekend,'' but McKenzie told the Tampa Tribune he is among the players the Bucs cut before the deadline.

After playing in the final three games of last season, McKenzie went into training camp a contender to replace Barrett Ruud, Tampa Bay's starting middle linebacker for the last four years. But Morris chose rookie Mason Foster as his starting middle linebacker in the first few days of camp.

Morris would not confirm any cuts, saying, ``I want to be fair to those guys. I don't want to put names out there.'' However, in analyzing the personnel at all three of his linebacker positions Friday, the coach did not mention McKenzie.

Foster, Quincy Black and Geno Hayes will be the starting linebackers in the Bucs' season opener against Detroit on Sept. 11, and Morris emphasized the versatility of backups Dekoda Watson and Adam Heyward.

(Rookie free agent Derrell) Smith came in here. He did a nice job of learning the position, having a serious demeanor of a (middle linebacker), and going out there and competing,'' Morris said.That position is one of the ones still up for question, but we're certainly happy with that top group of guys.''

Carpenter's spot was jeopardized by a change in the NFL's game-day roster rules. Instead of designating a third ``emergency'' quarterback among the 46 active players for each game, teams are now free to use that spot for any position, and the Bucs appear to be leaning against carrying a third active quarterback. Morris said Carpenter is eligible for the practice squad if he clears waivers, which would leave starter Josh Freeman and backup Josh Johnson as the only quarterbacks on the roster.

You hope it's not a risk as much for us as for most people,'' Morris said.We do have a big, giant guy that plays quarterback for us if we can protect him. That's why we gave a lot of coin to (offensive linemen) Davin Joseph and Donald Penn and Jeff Faine and Jeremy Trueblood.''

Cornerback Aqib Talib, who battled a hamstring injury after missing the last four games of 2010 with a hip injury, didn't play during the preseason. Morris said it is not a concern.

Absolutely none. I've seen him go out there and do it with a hurting hamstring for six games,'' he said.He ran the other day and he looked great, so we'll keep letting him get better and he'll get ready for Detroit.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady Announces His Retirement

Tom Brady has put an end to the greatest career in NFL history, announcing his retirement on Tuesday after 22 unparalleled seasons that included a league-record seven Super Bowl victories, the final one with the Buccaneers
news

2022 Senior Bowl Standouts: National Team

It's full send on draft mode as we take a look at who stood out from the National Team coached by the New York Jets at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. 
news

An Anthology of Tom Brady's Career Stats and Records

Who would have thought that after 22 years of being the best to ever play the position, Tom Brady would have a few stats to show for it?
news

NFL, Sports World & National Media React to Tom Brady's Retirement 

Read the NFL and sports world's reaction to the news of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's retirement. 
Advertising