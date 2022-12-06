Incredible Fourth-Quarter Rally Gives Bucs Big Prime-Time Win Over Saints

Brady finished the game with 36 completions in 54 attempts for 281 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His top target was WR Chris Godwin, who caught eight of 13 targets for 63 yards. Mike Evans hauled in all four of his targets for 59 yards. White started the game and had 69 yards on 15 total touchdowns, while Leonard Fournette added 81 yards on 16 touches.

"It was a team win," said Bowles. "They showed gut, they showed grit and they played well together. It was a complete team effort. The defense got the ball back, the offense cashed it in. We got it back one more time, they cashed it in one more time. It was a good team effort."

The Bucs got the ball first and moved the chains on their second snap with Brady's 14-yard out to Godwin. Two White carries made it third-and-two from the Bucs' 47 and another out to Godwin kept the drive alive. From the Saints' 47, Brady found Gage on the left sideline for a gain of 11 and White then went over right guard for six more. On third-and-four, after a failed screen play, Brady zipped a quick pass down the middle to Fournette for eight yards and a first down at the Saints' 21. Three Fournette plays – two runs and one pass – made it first-and-goal at the six. Neither a Fournette run up the gut nor a tunnel screen to Godwin gained any traction, and a wide screen pass to Fournette was stopped at the three, leading to a field goal try. Ryan Succop nailed it from 21 yards for a 3-0 Bucs lead.

The Saints started their first drive at their own 29 after a good return from by rookie Rashid Shaheed. Two short Kamara runs made it third-and-five and a big Bucs blitz worked well, leading to an eight-yard sack by Lavonte David.

After the Saints' punt, the Bucs started again at their own 24. Fournette caught a short pass and twisted away from a tackler to back his way to the 35 for a quick first down. However, the Bucs faced a third-and-four moments later and Brady's pass in White's direction fell incomplete. Jake Camarda's 46-yard punt was fair caught at the 13.

The Saints got their first incursion into Bucs territory two plays into the next drive when Dalton went deep down the left side to Shaheed for 40 yards. A holding penalty on T James Hurst put the Saints in a second-and-16 hole and an eight yard pass to WR Jarvis Landry brought on the end of the first quarter. After the two teams switched sides, Dalton tried to hit TE Adam Trautman on an out but it was overthrown and the Saints punted away, with Jaelon Darden executing a fair catch at the 13.

The Bucs appeared to go three-and-out on the ensuing possession but a third-down defensive holding call on CB Paulson Adebo kept the drive alive. Brady found rookie TE Ko Kieft for 12 yards out wide to the left, but a deep shot on the next play to WR Scotty Miller was broken up on the sideline. On third-and-eight, Brady tried another long pass to Julio Jones on the right sideline but it was just out of the receiver's reach. Camarda's 66-yard punt went into the end zone for a touchback.

The Saints quickly faced a third-and-four after a direct-snap run by Taysom Hill only gained a yard. Dalton had a long time in the pocket to survey the field on the next play and eventually found Shaheed for 19 yards and a first down. Three plays later, on third-and-six from the Saints' 49, Trautman worked his way into a wide-open zone on the right side and got 20 yards on a catch-and-run. On the next snap, Dalton again had plenty of time to work and eventually found Hill open down the left sideline for a 30-yard touchdown.

A Fournette five-yard run and a five-yard out to Godwin moved the sticks to start the next drive, but three plays later Adebo knocked away a third-and-13 pass intended for Godwin and the Bucs had to punt again with five minutes left in the half. The Bucs' coverage team allowed Shaheed to escape up the right sideline for a return of 41 yards to the Bucs' 40.

The Bucs managed to force a punt thanks in part to WR Chris Olave dropping a deep out on third-and-nine, and it rolled to a stop at the Bucs' 11. The Bucs got one first down on a five-yard run by White and Brady's clear-out route to the rookie back for 12 yards on third down. The Bucs faced a second-and-eight at their own 30 as the two-minute warning arrived. Two plays after the break, Brady converted a third-and-three with an out to Evans, a play that had to be reviewed after initially being ruled incomplete. Unfortunately, Davis intercepted Brady's next pass at midfield with 1:27 left in the half.

Dalton started the ensuing drive with quick sideline passes for 10 yards to Olave and 12 to Shaheed. After two short Kamara plays, the Saints called a timeout facing a third-and-two at the 19 with 30 seconds left in the half. Dalton tried to hit Landry at the goal line on third down but the pass was just out of reach. Wil Lutz came on to kick a 38-yard field goal, giving the Saints a 10-3 halftime lead.

The Saints got the ball to start the second half after a touchback but gave it up quickly on a third-and-out, with David tracking down Ingram quickly on a third-and-seven swing pass. Darden caught the ensuing punt at the Bucs' 11 and got it back to the 26 before being forced out of bounds.

Two plays into the drive, Brady threaded a pass to Evans between two defenders down the right numbers for 22 yards. Another deep shot to Jones fell incomplete and a holding call on Josh Wells made it second-and-20. Two plays later, White caught a short pass on third down and fumbled on his attempt to get downfield. The ball rolled down to the Saints' 32 and was recovered by New Orleans DE Carl Granderson.

The Saints ground out one third down on three short plays then got seven yards on a scrambling dumpoff to Ingram. A short curl by Landry moved the sticks and got the ball into Bucs territory, and Hill came in to throw a 21-yard completion to Olave on and in-and-out route. Trautman broke through several tackles two plays later to gain a first down at the 11 on a short pass. The Bucs' defense got a stop at that point and New Orleans settled for a 21-yard field goal, making it 13-3 with three minutes left in the third quarter.

The Bucs' ensuing drive started with consecutive eight-yard runs up the middle by Fournette and a tunnel screen to Godwin that was good for six more to the Bucs' 47. A tipped pass by Cameron Jordan made it third-and-four and Brady converted that one with a quick out pass to Cade Otton for 10 yards, carrying the ball over midfield. It was third-and-10 moments later after two incompletions, and a short pass to Otton made it fourth-and-seven as the third quarter came to an end. The Bucs started the fourth period with a punt into the end zone for a touchback.

Dalton hit Olave on a 26-yard pass to get the ball over midfield, and then found the rookie again three plays later to convert a third-and-three, getting the ball into the red zone. OLB Carl Nassib tipped away a third-down pass, forcing the Saints to go with a 29-yard Lutz field goal.

The Bucs had eight minutes left when they got the ball back but Brady took a sack on first down and a punt followed three plays later. Tampa Bay's defense managed to force a three-and-out, giving it back to the offense with five minutes to play. Brady then engineered an 81-yard touchdown drive, starting with completions of 13 yards to Godwin and 14 to Evans. A holding call on Donovan Smith put the Bucs in a second-and-20 hole at the Saints' 45 but Brady's deep shot to Evans drew a pass-interference call on Adebo, making it first-and-goal at the one. On the next play, Brady rolled right and threw a one-yard scoring pass to Otton with almost exactly three minutes left in regulation.

On the ensuing drive, Nassib got to Dalton on second down for a 10-yard sack to make it third-and-17. Dalton seemed to find Hill deep down the middle for a first down but S Keanu Neal broke it up with a well-timed hit. The Saints had to punt and the Bucs got the ball back at their 37 with 2:29 to go. Brady hit Jones for five and Godwin for nine to make it first down just over midfield as the two-minute warning arrived.